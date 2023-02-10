Politicians from around the world and foreign ambassadors in Israel expressed their condolences and condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday, in which six-year-old Yaakov Pally and 20-year-old Alter Laderman were killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel just recently, condemned the attack on Friday evening.

"The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is repugnant and unconscionable. We stand firmly with Israel in the face of this attack."

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement strongly condemning the "terrorist attack" on its website.

The statement further called the attack a "criminal act" and rejected "all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles," ending with "sincere condolences to the Israeli government and its people and its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime," and wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured.

PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, last week. Don’t blame Blinken for last week’s low moment in Zionist history, says the writer. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Statements from Europe

European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev responded to the attack on Friday afternoon, tweeting "Horrified & saddened by another terror attack in east Jerusalem, which already killed a 6-year-old child and a young man. The EU strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured."

"Appalling terror attack near Jerusalem today. We condemn this abhorrent violence, particularly against children. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured," Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly tweeted.

German Ambassador in Israel Steffen Seibert joined the condemnations on Twitter: "Heartbreaking news of yet another cruel terror attack near Jerusalem, killing two, including a small child. Nothing can justify ramming a car into innocent people at a bus stop. Our thoughts and prayers go to the bereaved families and the injured victims. May they recover fully."

The Twitter account of the German Foreign office reiterated: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's car attack in east Jerusalem. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish those injured a swift recovery. To deprive terrorism of its breeding grounds, political dialogue & more cooperation are urgently needed."

"Nothing can justify ramming a car into innocent people at a bus stop." German ambassador Steffen Seibert

The statement by the Italian embassy in Israel read: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the terror attack in east Jerusalem. Our thoughts and condolences go to the families of the innocent victims. We strongly condemn this senseless violence."

The French Embassy in Israel published a statement on their website: "France condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated today in east Jerusalem, which left at least two dead and several injured. She offers her condolences to the relatives of the victims and her wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. France stands alongside the victims of this attack, as well as their families. In a context of growing tensions, we call on all parties to avoid actions that could fuel the cycle of violence."