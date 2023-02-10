The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem ramming: The world speaks out against killing of child, 20-year-old

Politicians around the world and foreign ambassadors in Israel condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 22:50

Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 23:12
Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Politicians from around the world and foreign ambassadors in Israel expressed their condolences and condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday, in which six-year-old Yaakov Pally and 20-year-old Alter Laderman were killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel just recently, condemned the attack on Friday evening.

"The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is repugnant and unconscionable. We stand firmly with Israel in the face of this attack."

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement strongly condemning the "terrorist attack" on its website.

The statement further called the attack a "criminal act" and rejected "all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles," ending with "sincere condolences to the Israeli government and its people and its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime," and wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured.

PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, last week. Don’t blame Blinken for last week’s low moment in Zionist history, says the writer. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, last week. Don’t blame Blinken for last week’s low moment in Zionist history, says the writer. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Statements from Europe

European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev responded to the attack on Friday afternoon, tweeting "Horrified & saddened by another terror attack in east Jerusalem, which already killed a 6-year-old child and a young man. The EU strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured." 

"Appalling terror attack near Jerusalem today. We condemn this abhorrent violence, particularly against children. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured," Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly tweeted. 

German Ambassador in Israel Steffen Seibert joined the condemnations on Twitter: "Heartbreaking news of yet another cruel terror attack near Jerusalem, killing two, including a small child. Nothing can justify ramming a car into innocent people at a bus stop. Our thoughts and prayers go to the bereaved families and the injured victims. May they recover fully."

The Twitter account of the German Foreign office reiterated: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's car attack in east Jerusalem. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish those injured a swift recovery. To deprive terrorism of its breeding grounds, political dialogue & more cooperation are urgently needed."

"Nothing can justify ramming a car into innocent people at a bus stop."

German ambassador Steffen Seibert

The statement by the Italian embassy in Israel read: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the terror attack in east Jerusalem. Our thoughts and condolences go to the families of the innocent victims. We strongly condemn this senseless violence."

The French Embassy in Israel published a statement on their website: "France condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated today in east Jerusalem, which left at least two dead and several injured. She offers her condolences to the relatives of the victims and her wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. France stands alongside the victims of this attack, as well as their families. In a context of growing tensions, we call on all parties to avoid actions that could fuel the cycle of violence."



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism germany France italy UAE Car ramming Antony Blinken
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 23,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by