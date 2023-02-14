The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinian who tried to throw an explosive at soldiers killed in northern West Bank

The Palestinian teen tried to come close to the soldiers while carrying an explosive and the soldiers shot him.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 11:51
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A 17-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by IDF soldiers after attempting to throw an explosive device at them in the al-Fara'a refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the Palestinian, identified as Mahmoud Majed Muhammad Al-Ayidi, tried to come close to the soldiers while carrying an explosive and the soldiers shot him.

On Monday night, a Palestinian fired towards Homesh in a drive-by shooting. After conducting searches, IDF soldiers found a number of bullet shells.

Operation Break the Wave

23 Palestinians were arrested throughout the West Bank early Tuesday morning as part of Operation Break the Wave. The suspects were arrested in Deir al-'Asal, Ein Yabrud, Kalkilya, Yatta, Nablus, Kusra, al-Bira, Kafr 'Aqab and Auja, among other locations.

IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the arrests, IDF soldiers seized an M16, a handgun, a magazine, a number of vehicles used to smuggle illegal aliens and a Carlo submachine gun. 



