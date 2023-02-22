El Al releases first-ever Jersey-Israel Commission promotional video

The very first promotional video for the New Jersey-Israel Commission is now available on Israel's national airline El Al, highlighting the growing relationship between the two as well as introducing passengers to the state.

El Al, founded in November 1948 and started operating in 1949, has up to 44 nonstop weekly flights to and from Newark Liberty International Airport and Ben Gurion International Airport.

The video can be seen on the El Al 787 "Dreamliner" aircraft.

The New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way is seen in the video promoting the state's tourist attractions as well as the growing friendship connecting Israel and New Jersey.

The Commission was established in 1989 as a way to implement goals for the New Jersey-Israel Sister State Agreement. They promote developing trade, culture and educational exchanges as well as many other things.

Jerusalem of Gold Dreamliner flying over Israel's capital (credit: ALBATROSS)

The Commission focuses on tourism and economic growth from Israel. With these relations growing, the Commission will continue collaborating with the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism and other partners like El Al.

Growing relations with Israel and New Jersey

"I applaud this initiative which symbolizes the special friendship between New Jersey and the people of Israel," Way said in a press release. "As passengers travel on El Al between the United States and Israel, they will be reminded not only of the wonderful possibilities a visit to New Jersey offers them, but the incredible value we place on the enduring partnership we share with Israel."

"El Al's nonstop service between Newark and Tel Aviv is a key and valued route in our global network of operations," Senior Vice President for the Americas, El Al Airlines Mar Cavaliere said. "Today and always we celebrate the special relationship between New Jersey and Israel as El Al remains dedicated to connecting the people, businesses and ideas between our communities."

"Thanks to the cooperation with El Al Airlines, we are celebrating yet another milestone in our state's bilateral relationship as it literally reaches new heights," Co-Chair of the New Jersey-Israel Commission Karin Elkis said. "As Israel approaches its 75th anniversary this video is more important than ever in fulfilling our mission of strengthening New Jersey-Israel relations both on the ground and in the air."

"Economic growth between New Jersey and Israel also includes driving travel and tourism which is an important industry in our state," Co-Chair of the New Jersey-Israel Commission Mark S. Levenson said. "This partnership reflects our commitment to welcoming Israelis and all travelers to New Jersey, by embracing them with open arms."

"With the launch of this new video, New Jersey and Israel have never felt closer despite the distance between them," Andrew H. Gross, Executive Director of the New Jersey-Israel Commission said. "As our economies and communities become ever more connected, New Jersey will always remain an inviting and attractive destination for our friends in Israel through innovative outreach and an extended hand."

"New Jersey is ready to welcome travelers across the United States and internationally, including from the State of Israel," Jeffrey Vasser Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Tourism and Travel said. "We are proud to support this wonderful initiative which shows the beauty of the Garden State and demonstrates the importance of New Jersey-bound travel and tourism from Israel."