The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv Marathon becomes 'run for democracy' protest against judicial reform

Participants in the Tel Aviv race showed their opposition to the government's plans during the run.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 11:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 13:01
Runners at the Tel Aviv Marathon show their opposition to the judicial reforms. (photo credit: BEN COHEN)
Runners at the Tel Aviv Marathon show their opposition to the judicial reforms.
(photo credit: BEN COHEN)

Over 40,000 people participated in the annual Tel Aviv marathon, which began its full day of events on Friday morning at 6 a.m. with a half-marathon run. 

Hundreds of participants used the opportunity of the marathon to exhibit their opposition to the government's planned judicial reforms. Some put stickers on their shirts, while others ran while carrying signs saying "the race for democracy".

Some Twitter accounts showed their support for the anti-government protests at the marathon. Pro-democracy movement Kumi Israel wrote "The opposition to the coup is everywhere: Now in the Tel Aviv marathon."

Democrat TV, an account affiliated with the Darkenu organization, said "The Tel Aviv Marathon has become the Democracy Marathon."

A new record

The marathon, organized by the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality took place for the 15th time this year and included six urban routes mapped throughout the city – a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10km race, a 5km race and a hand bike race.

Thousands participated in the Tel Aviv Marathon. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Thousands participated in the Tel Aviv Marathon. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The full marathon winners were Mibei Dominic Kipngeno at 02:10:11 on the male side, and Njuguna Margaret at 02:42:40 in the female run. The time by Kenyan Kipngeno set a new record for the Tel Aviv marathon course.

Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai said: “We are happy that the Playtika Tel Aviv Marathon continues to occupy an important place among the main running events in the world, through initiatives such as the attempt to break a world record. Luna sets the bar high and thereby marks the Playtika Tel Aviv Marathon as a place where it is proper and right to strive for breaking personal and group records. We were happy to see, once again, the tens of thousands of participants in the largest and most important sports event in Israel, here in Tel Aviv-Yafo. Thank you for the participation and the many, happy and colorful presence of the cheerleaders throughout the city.”

One 48-year-old runner collapsed after feeling ill during the run. First responders performed CPR on him and managed to revive him. He was then taken to Ichilov Hospital in stable condition.

The day also includes live music events, food stands and exhibitions around sports and health.

Israel Police announced the closure of multiple streets throughout Tel Aviv in preparation for the event.



Tags Tel Aviv israel sports marathon democracy running Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by