Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are expected to gather across Israel on Saturday evening to renew the mass protests against the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform.

In what is the eighth consecutive week of protests, demonstrators will take to Tel Aviv's Kaplan Interchange, near the government complex, to voice their concern over moves made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

In Haifa, protestors are expected to march in their thousands from the Merkaz HaCarmel neighborhood in the northern Israeli city to central Horev, where a demonstration will also take place.

A PROTEST MOVEMENT spanning the social spectrum. The banner reads: ‘Right and Left against the devastation – It’s a red line.’ (credit: DAVID BREAKSTONE)

Police prepare as thousands take to the streets

Police officers will be deployed from 4:00 p.m. across Haifa, Israel Police said, in attempts to direct traffic and maintain public order. In Tel Aviv, main roads will be blocked starting from 4:45 p.m.

In addition, the exit and entrance to HaShalom interchange from the north and south Ayalon highways will be closed off by police starting from 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.