The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Security forces reinforced in West Bank as manhunt for Huwara terrorist continues

With the Huwara shooting terrorist still at large, security forces have taken more measures to keep further violence from erupting.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 15:34
Buildings that were set ablaze during the Huwara riots. (photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Buildings that were set ablaze during the Huwara riots.
(photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

A company from the elite Sayeret Givati unit, as well two other IDF companies, were transferred to reinforce Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Monday, as tensions rose and the manhunt for the terrorist behind the Huwara attack continued.

The decision to provide extra reinforcements in the West Bank came after two Israeli brothers, Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday. Overnight, settlers burned dozens of buildings and vehicles in the town and in additional locations around the West Bank.

Six of the dozens of settlers who participated in the riots were reportedly arrested overnight, but have almost all since been released.

According to Palestinian reports, shopkeepers in Huwara were ordered by the IDF not to reopen their shops for the next few days as part of attempts to calm the situation in the area.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited Huwara on Monday afternoon, stressing that the defense establishment is expecting "complex, even difficult days," in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Burnt traffic stop after riots in Huwara. (credit: TZVI JOFFRE) Burnt traffic stop after riots in Huwara. (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Galant called for calm, stating "There is no legitimacy to act from the gut. We must not under any circumstances allow a situation where people take the law into their own hands. I ask everyone to obey the instructions of the law and above all to trust the IDF and the security forces, we are doing our job."

Extremist retaliation for Huwara violence

On Monday afternoon, incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, according to Palestinian reports. The balloon launches come after Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rioted along the border with Israel on Sunday evening in response to the violence in Huwara, burning tires near the border fence.

Three Palestinians were injured after being shot by Israeli forces during the riots along the Gaza border on Sunday night, according to Palestinian reports.

On Monday morning, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh ordered the formation of a ministerial committee to work to compensate those who suffered damages during the riots in Huwara and nearby areas.

"Yesterday, we lived through a horrific night in which settlers practiced the most heinous types of crime, including killing, burning, and terrorizing children and women. This crime will be added to the file of Israel's trial in international courts," said Shtayyeh.



Tags West Bank Violence shooting riot Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by