A company from the elite Sayeret Givati unit, as well two other IDF companies, were transferred to reinforce Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Monday, as tensions rose and the manhunt for the terrorist behind the Huwara attack continued.

The decision to provide extra reinforcements in the West Bank came after two Israeli brothers, Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday. Overnight, settlers burned dozens of buildings and vehicles in the town and in additional locations around the West Bank.

Six of the dozens of settlers who participated in the riots were reportedly arrested overnight, but have almost all since been released.

According to Palestinian reports, shopkeepers in Huwara were ordered by the IDF not to reopen their shops for the next few days as part of attempts to calm the situation in the area.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited Huwara on Monday afternoon, stressing that the defense establishment is expecting "complex, even difficult days," in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Burnt traffic stop after riots in Huwara. (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Galant called for calm, stating "There is no legitimacy to act from the gut. We must not under any circumstances allow a situation where people take the law into their own hands. I ask everyone to obey the instructions of the law and above all to trust the IDF and the security forces, we are doing our job."

Extremist retaliation for Huwara violence

On Monday afternoon, incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, according to Palestinian reports. The balloon launches come after Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rioted along the border with Israel on Sunday evening in response to the violence in Huwara, burning tires near the border fence.

Three Palestinians were injured after being shot by Israeli forces during the riots along the Gaza border on Sunday night, according to Palestinian reports.

On Monday morning, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh ordered the formation of a ministerial committee to work to compensate those who suffered damages during the riots in Huwara and nearby areas.

"Yesterday, we lived through a horrific night in which settlers practiced the most heinous types of crime, including killing, burning, and terrorizing children and women. This crime will be added to the file of Israel's trial in international courts," said Shtayyeh.