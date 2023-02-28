The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF chief doubles down against reservists striking over judicial reform

A growing number of IDF reservists in a range of parts of the military have threatened to skip their call-ups if the government does not back off from its judicial overhaul plans.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 16:56
Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Major General Herzi Halevi, Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Tuesday doubled down against IDF reservists striking against the coalition government's planned judicial overhaul.

In recent weeks, including a letter from IDF intelligence Unit 8200 reservists, a growing number of IDF reservists in a range of parts of the military have threatened to skip their call-ups if the government does not back off from its judicial overhaul plans.

Although the IDF has faced occasional calls from the political Right for striking or refusing orders when the government wants to demolish outposts or settlements or from the political Left during extended conflicts with the Palestinians, the current threat to strike is the broadest in decades.

Halevi already gave a recent speech against reservists refusing their call-up orders.

However, after the Unit 8200 letter and statements from other top reservists, it seems Halevi felt that he needed to signal his determination on the issue.

Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What did the IDF chief say?

In the Tuesday statement, the IDF said Halevi had ordered the commanders of every arm of the military to hold open dialogue within their commands to make reservists feel heard, while also encouraging them to continue to serve.

Halevi said he is "aware of the public debate and disagreements, but that he will not permit harming the ability of the IDF to actualize its fateful mission - guarding the nation's security."

"The IDF is the nation of the people in which people with different views serve," and it is critical for the IDF to continue its mission, he said.



