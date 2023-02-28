The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel doesn't want the US to mind its own business - Nides

“Some official, I don’t know who he is, I never met him, suggested I should stay out of Israel’s business,” Tom Nides said, referring to Amichai Chikli.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 22:34
Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides defended his right to criticize Israel’s judicial overhaul program, as he pushed back at Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli’s past suggestion that he mind his own business.

“Some official, I don’t know who he is, I never met him, suggested I should stay out of Israel’s business,” Nides said when he spoke Tuesday night at Tel Aviv University Institute of National Security Studies. 

He then quipped, “I really think that most Israelis do not want America to stay out of their business.”

“I really think that most Israelis do not want America to stay out of their business.”

Tom Nides

Nides underscored the importance Israeli democracy plays in the relationship between the two countries and in the Biden administration’s ability to defend the Jewish state in International arenas.

Nides wants Israel to slow down on judicial reform

Nides has in the past called on Israel to slow down its judicial overhaul plan and to allow more time to build consensus around the issue.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, as soon on February 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, as soon on February 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He repeated that phrase again at the INSS stating, “I have said.. as many Israelis have said, slow down a little bit. This is just my opinion, slow down a little bit, maybe bring people together, try to bring some consensus” to the situation, Nides said.



Tags democracy Thomas Nides Amichai Chikli Judiciary Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by