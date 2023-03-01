Israeli, US defense establishments sign security supply deal

The Israeli Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense on Wednesday signed a SOSA (Security of Supply Arrangement) to ensure that both countries have special priority to purchase security supplies on an emergency basis in the case of a conflict.

Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir and US Undersecretary of Defense William LaPlante signed the deal as part of the broader security dialogue between the countries.

Especially since the coronavirus crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been a variety of global supply chain crises which have impacted almost every industry, including defense industries.

A statement from the ministry called the new deal “an additional anchor to the special security relations between the countries as well as to the deep commitment between the nations.”

What will this delegation's visit entail?

Part of the visit of the sizable US delegation to Israel included visits to Israeli defense industry locations to review new developing technologies.

The sides also committed to cooperating together regarding research and funding on a range of these technologies.

In addition, the sides discussed a variety of security challenges in the region, with a focus on Iran’s destabilizing role.

Zamir said the meetings helped maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.

In mid-January, the US withdrew 300,000 rounds of ammunition belonging to it, but stored in Israel for potential emergency Israeli use in the event of a long war, to transfer it to Ukraine.

At the time, an IDF source confirmed that the US would replenish the withdrawn ammunition and that there was no change in US policy regarding storing certain items in Israel.