Sara Netanyahu:  I could have been murdered in Tel Aviv hair salon

“It could have ended in murder,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu said on Thursday, a day after she was locked in a Tel Aviv hair salon in Tel Aviv by protesters who were gathered outside. “It is time to stop the anarchy and for the heads of opposition to condemn the violence,” she told Channel 14.

Security forces rescued Netanyahu from the salon outside of which thousands of people were protesting. The protesters gathered in front of the salon and the guards feared that it would be unsafe to take her out while they were there.

שרה רעייתי האהובה, שמח שחזרת הביתה בשלום וללא פגע. האנרכיה חייבת להיפסק - זה יכול לעלות בחיי אדם. pic.twitter.com/79PSIXJWgR — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2023

Netanyahu has earned a reputation over the years of being tough on her staff and for making exaggerated demands of the Prime Minister’s Office which is in charge of the funding that is allocated to the prime minister’s private residence.

In 2019, she was convicted of corruption in the “Prepared Food Affair” as part of a plea bargain.

The attorney-general alleged that from September 2010 until March 2013, Netanyahu acted in coordination with the other defendant in the case, former Prime Minister’s Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff, to falsely misrepresent that the Prime Minister’s Residence did not employ a chef.