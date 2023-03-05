Judicial reform negotiations may commence at the president's residence on Tuesday but without preconditions, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a joint statement in response to Sunday open letter by major labor associations calling for talks.

"From the first day, we said we were in favor of dialogue in an attempt to reach an understanding on the reform, and at least to reduce the controversy," said the judicial reform leaders on Sunday. "We believe that reform is essential for democracy, human rights, and the economy. We respond to the call for talks without preconditions, and call on others in the opposition to respond to the initiative and attend talks with the president on Tuesday."

Manufacturers Association of Israel Federation of Israeli Chamber of Commerce, Israel Builders Association and the Israeli High-Tech Association issued a call for opposition and coalition leaders to "be brave" and meet at the president's residence for negotiations without preconditions.

"Heads of the Israeli political system, it is your duty to show bravery, to sit around the table together, and advance to a solution that will get us out of the economic and social spiral we've fallen into and could get worse without an agreed solution," said the statement. "End the crisis!"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Knesset, March 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

MK responses were not received well by the opposition

The joint response by Levin, Rothman and Smotrich was not well received by opposition members, decreasing the likelihood that talks would occur on Tuesday.

Yesh Atid decried the coalition statement as misleading, reiterating calls to stop the legislative process before they met at President Isaac Herzog's table.

"On the same day that the members of the failed coalition instead of the state issue a false announcement about negotiations, they bring to the Knesset the override clause, the entrenchment law and the promotion of a law to appoint a serial criminal as a minister," said Yesh Atid, referring to a bill that had passed revision vote in Rothman's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and the bills in the Special Committee for Amendments to Basic Law: Government for a law changing terms for when the prime minister is medically unfit for service and a law preventing the High Court from interfering in ministerial appointments.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv, a member of the Law Committee, said that the reformist leaders' statement was intended to calm protests until the legislative process was completed by Passover.

"Levin and Rothman continue to close their eyes, call for negotiations while speeding up the legislation, refuse to take seriously the dozens of proposals presented in the committee in the last two months, and refrain from presenting in the Knesset the next steps in the justice minister's plan," said Kariv.

Protest groups also rejected the calls for negotiations without preconditions. The Black Flag movement said that no one would talk to Levin and Rothman without a freeze of the legislative process.

The prospect of negotiation has stalled since Herzog presented a plan for negotiations in early February.

On Sunday, State Camp MK Chili Tropper and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein were set to open an "Agreement Tent" with a joint letter from MKs and dozens of organizations calling for negotiations.

"The encampment is established in the name of the Israeli majority that believes in the national existential necessity of forming agreements on the reform of the judicial system," said a statement.