The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netzah Yehuda soldier arrested for attempting to smuggle 2 Palestinians into Israel

The soldier had two Palestinian passengers in his car as he attempted to cross the Rantis crossing into Israeli territory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 04:21

Updated: MARCH 6, 2023 04:44
Netzah Yehuda Battalion (photo credit: HILEL MEIR)
Netzah Yehuda Battalion
(photo credit: HILEL MEIR)

A soldier was arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of trying to smuggle two Palestinians who paid him to help them cross over the Rantis crossing into Israeli territory.

The soldier, who was a part of the Netzah Yehuda battalion in the Kfir Infantry Brigade, had recently finished his service and is currently part of a project that trains those coming from ultra-Orthodox backgrounds professionally, to prepare them leaving the army for citizenship.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the soldier had two Palestinians in his car and tried to cross the Rantis crossing. He was then arrested and taken for further investigation by the Israel Police.

Netzah Yehuda making headlines

The battalion has been involved in several controversies regarding violence against Palestinian detainees in recent years.

Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers (credit: HILLEL MEIR) Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers (credit: HILLEL MEIR)

In January, an 80-year-old Palestinian man was found dead of a heart attack after Netzah Yehuda soldiers had detained him in Jaljulyah, a village just north of Ramallah. The soldiers said that they had arrested him because he resisted a security check and they released him alive. But photos from the scene showed the elderly man on the floor with his hands handcuffed in zip ties and there was suspicion of abuse.

In October, Military Police arrested four troops from Netzah Yehuda on suspicion that they beat and sexually assaulted a Palestinian in the back of a military vehicle after he was arrested. When they arrived at the troops' base, one of the soldiers placed the barrel of his gun on the man's backside.

In August, four haredi combat soldiers were suspended after they were filmed beating two Palestinians just west of Ramallah. In the video, the soldiers can be seen pushing the Palestinians to the ground and kicking them repeatedly.

The incident was filmed by Palestinians who then posted it on TikTok.

Ariella Marsden, Anna Ahronheim, Yonah Jeremy Bob and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.



Tags IDF Palestinians West Bank West Bank Israel IDF Soldiers
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by