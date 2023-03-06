The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
A-G involvement in reform a conflict of interest, NGOs petition court

The Attorney-General's Office stands to have its powers altered as part of the judicial reform process, so it has an interest in interfering, the NGOs said.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 15:46
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav Miara attends a conference of the Israeli chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), in Tel Aviv, earlier this year. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav Miara attends a conference of the Israeli chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), in Tel Aviv, earlier this year.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara shouldn't interfere in matters pertaining to the ongoing judicial reform over conflict of interest, a group of right-wing NGOs contended in a petition to the High Court of Justice on Monday.

The Attorney-General's Office stands to be impacted and have its powers altered as part of the judicial reform process, the NGOs argued. Baharav-Miara and her deputies, therefore, have an interest in interfering with the reform.

Some members of the coalition have called for the division of the attorney-heneral position into two offices, as their position is that the A-G is too powerful. Justice Minister Yariv Levin also included in his initial judicial reform announcement at the beginning of the year the intention to require government legal advisors to offer opinions in favor of the government's policies. The reform has not yet introduced bills on these policy proposals.

"It is difficult to detach the institution of the attorney-general, including all those acting on their behalf or in their capacity, from the rule that no one can discuss a trial in which they have an interest in the outcome," said Israeli Immigration Policy CEO Dr. Yona Sharki, who filed the petition on behalf of the group. "If in Israeli law the prohibition of conflict of interest has taken root and applies to every public official, all the more so should this prohibition apply to a public official who is granted discretionary authority with real judicial characteristics."

"If in Israeli law the prohibition of conflict of interest has taken root and applies to every public official, all the more so should this prohibition apply to a public official who is granted discretionary authority with real judicial characteristics."

Dr. Yona Sharki

Netanyahu's conflict of interest in Israeli judicial reform

The group cited government legal adviser opinions regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's own conflict of interest to support their argument.

LIKUD PARTY head Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 3. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Baharav-Miara had declared that Netanyahu's involvement in the reforms would constitute a violation of the conflict of interest agreement developed by her predecessor. The agreement holds that Netanyahu cannot involve himself in the appointment of legal officials. In addition to the reform's plans regarding legal advisers, a bill currently being prepared for its first reading would change the composition of the judge selection committee.

The NGOs that have joined the petition include Im Tirzu, the Movement for Governance and Democracy, the Lavi Organization, and Professors for a Strong Israel. 



