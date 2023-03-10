Netanyahu chooses to stay in Rome after Tel Aviv attack

An official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there is no change in the Prime Minister's schedule following the attack in Tel Aviv.

"The Prime Minister will meet tomorrow at noon with the Prime Minister of Italy for an important political meeting, so there is no change in the schedule and there will be no surrender to terrorism."

Netanyahu's goals in Italy: more important than terror against Israel?

The Prime Minister's Office later updated that, "Netanyahu completed a security situation assessment, where decisions were made regarding several operations, primarily the reinforcement of forces in the field," and again clarified that "due to the importance of the political meeting scheduled by the Italian government, the schedule will continue as scheduled."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu boarding the plane to Athens (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Getting there is half the battle

Israel's national airline El Al pilots left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, high and dry after no one volunteered to fly Israel's first couple out to Rome for a state visit to Italy scheduled later this week, El Al Airlines said on Sunday.

The deadline of a tender issued by Israel's national airline, as is required when the prime minister is set to depart on a commercial airline, expired at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and was met with indifference by El Al pilots and flight attendants, who refused to take up the opportunity.

Later on Sunday evening, El Al announced that it had finally found a crew to fly the Netanyahu couple out to Italy.

Thousands of protestors against the government's proposed judicial reforms are planning to slow traffic at Ben-Gurion International Airport beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in order to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected flight to Rome.

Protest organizers said that they would "drive within the airport slowly but legally."

"The defendant [Netanyahu] and the convicted [Sara Netanyahu], who are trying to create a dictatorship are flying abroad once again, at our expense. Stop the overhaul, or we will stop the country!" the organizers said.

Haaretz reported earlier on Wednesday that the prime minister's office requested that Netanyahu and his accompanying entourage travel from Jerusalem to the airport via helicopter so as to avoid the attempt to block his flight.