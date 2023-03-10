The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tel Aviv terror attack victim: We're here to stay and keep fighting

Michael Osdon was on the way to a wedding with two friends when a terrorist shot the three of them from behind.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 11:28
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Michael Osdon, who was moderately injured on Thursday in the Tel Aviv terror attack and was taken to Ichilov Medical Center where his two friends are fighting for his lives, said that he and his two close friends were on their way to a wedding when the terrorist ran up to them and opened fire.

"Yesterday at 8:40 p.m., were went to Dizengoff from north to south on our way to a close friend's wedding, and just as we were getting to the junction, one of my friends who was to my left was hit with a bullet from behind," he said. "After that, the terrorist moved to my side and shot me from behind. I moved my head, and my cheek was hit instead of my head. He shot another bullet at my third friend."

Osdon said that after his friends fell on the road, he tried to run for help, but the terrorist kept chasing him.

"Unfortunately, my two friends are in a condition that they need to be prayed for very hard."

Michael Osdon

"He shot another bullet at me, but he missed," said Osdon. "I continued to the ice cream parlor and asked them to call an ambulance, and the incident kept going for another minute and half until security forces showed up. They took us to the hospital, and unfortunately, my two friends are in a condition that they need to be prayed for very hard."

Was the wedding disrupted by the attack?

Osdon may not have reached his friend's wedding, but he said the event happened despite the terror attack.

The scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, in central Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023 (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) The scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, in central Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023 (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

"I'm very happy it did," he said. "We have to continue with our lives, and we cannot stop and give someone the understanding that we don't intend on staying and keep fighting.

Osdon concluded with another appeal for people to pray for his friends' recoveries.

The terrorist, a 23-year-old Palestinian affiliated with Hamas, was shot and killed by Israel Police officers shortly after the shooting.



Tags Israel Tel Aviv Terror Attack Injury
