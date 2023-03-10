The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel and Italy to increase cooperation in number of fields, Meloni pledges

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Meloni stressed the importance of the good relationship enjoyed by the two countries.

By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 17:15
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni address the public with a joint statement, March 10, 2023. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni address the public with a joint statement, March 10, 2023.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Italy and Israel intend to increase cooperation in economics, cyber technology, security, defense and the environment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed in a joint statement given to the press on Friday afternoon.

"We have known each other a long time, we have exchanged opinions on a number of issues," said the two leaders. "Our countries have an excellent relationship."

Meloni continued, adding: "We want to increase cooperation between our countries. The economy, cyber technology, security, defense, culture, the water crisis - all of this came up in our conversation."

"We discussed the situation in the region, the normalization of relations between Israel and other countries in the region," she continued. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is doing a good and important job."

The two leaders discussed the increased terrorism that Israel has experienced in recent weeks, with Meloni saying that "Italy will make every effort to restore security and calm to Israel and the region."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy, March 10, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy, March 10, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

She also addressed the issue of antisemitism, saying: "Our government does not accept antisemitism and fights against this phenomenon. There is a friendship between Israel and Italy, as well as a pragmatic relationship, which we will continue to promote."

Netanyahu also addressed the relations shared by the two countries, saying that "the friendly relationships are longstanding and I was very impressed by the opportunity to have an open and in-depth conversation.

"Italy will make every effort to restore security and calm to Israel and the region."

Giorgia Meloni

"We talked about promoting the relationship between our countries and we have wonderful options with which to do so."

Concluding, he invited Meloni to visit Israel, and thanked her for "the friendship and hospitality which we have received."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu italy diplomacy Giorgia Meloni
