The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The father of cannabis research, Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, dies at 92

The Bulgarian-born scientist will be remembered for his many contributions to the field of medicinal cannabis.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 20:06
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)

When Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) organic chemist Prof. Raphael Mechoulam was investigating cannabis (marijuana) in the 1960s, it was regarded as a psychoactive drug for getting high but no medical benefits. Yet it so intrigued the Bulgarian-born researcher that he spent his academic life studying it and became a leading expert on medical cannabis. 

Working in his lab for many years after his official retirement, Mechoulam has died at the age of 92. “Most of the human and scientific knowledge about cannabis was accumulated thanks to Prof. Mechoulam,” HU president Asher Cohen said. “He paved the way for groundbreaking studies and initiated scientific cooperation between researchers around the world. Mechoulam was a sharp-minded and charismatic pioneer.”

He and his research team isolated Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolc (CBD), an active ingredient that offers a variety of medicinal benefits including pain relief and THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana. 

Today, medical cannabis grown and processed without the psychoactive effects has been formulated to provide symptom relief without the intoxicating, mood-altering effects connected to recreational use of marijuana. It is sold in pharmacies around Israel, with over 110,000 license holders according to the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA), operating under the auspices of the Health Ministry. 

It is not only smoked but available in the form of liquid oil, powder, dried leaves and more. The drug is given to relieve not only severe and chronic pain, but also Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). HIV/AIDS, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma, severe nausea or vomiting caused by cancer treatment. It has been prescribed even in a cocktail of low-dose-THC and high-dose of CBD as an effective treatment option for managing symptoms associated with autism, leading to a better quality of life for both the patient and the caregivers.But when Mechoulam sought to obtain samples, he carried five kilos of “superb, smuggled Lebanese hashish” on a bus from Tel Aviv to Rehovot in the hope that he would not be apprehended. Still, cannabis research was easier to conduct in Israel than the more-restrictive US. 

Prof. Raphael Mechoulam 521 (credit: Sam Sokol)Prof. Raphael Mechoulam 521 (credit: Sam Sokol)

His life

He was born in Sofia, Bulgaria in November, 1930, the son of a doctor and hospital director and a mother from a wealthy Jewish family. father was subsequently sent to a concentration camp, which he survived. His father was taken by the Nazis to a concentration camp, and after Communists took over parts of Bulgaria, he and his family emigrated to Israel in 1949, by which time Mechoulam earned a degree in chemical engineering.  

After his aliya, he earned a master’s degree from HU in biochemistry, followed by writing a thesis on steroid chemistry to earn a doctorate at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. After two years of  postdoctoral studies at the Rockefeller Institute in Manhattan, he returned to the Weizmann Institute for five  years and then returned to HU, where in 1972 he became professor and the Lionel Jacobson Professor of Medicinal Chemistry three years later. He was named by HU as rector and then pro-rector, posts he filled for a total of six years.

In 1994, he was elected a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, and was one of the founding members of the International Cannabinoid Research Society and the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines. 

His 90th birthday was marked at a four-day symposium during 31st International Cannabis Research Symposium that Mechoulam helped to establish and was held in Jerusalem for the first time.

Mechoulam received a large number of significant honors and awards. Twenty-three years ago, he was awarded the Israel Prize in Exact Sciences – Chemistry and more recently, the Harvey Prize of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. 



Tags marijuana medical marijuana israel science Cannabis death Medical cannabis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by