The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Father of cannabis celebrates 90th birthday at int'l cannabis conference

The 4-day symposium was held in Jerusalem this year for the first time ever after last year's was canceled due to COVID-19.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 24, 2021 18:53
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
PROF. RAPHAEL MECHOULAM
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Legendary cannabis researcher, Professor Raphael Mechoulam, often referred to as the "father" or "godfather" of cannabis research, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday night at the closing event of the 31st International Cannabis Research Symposium (ICRS).
The 4-day symposium - which Mechoulam helped found 31 years ago - was held in Jerusalem this year for the first time ever.
However, the international nature of the symposium's speakers and guests, mixed with the effects of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, led the organizers to hold it virtually this year, also for the first time ever.
“Four years ago, as the director of the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabis Research at the Hebrew University [of Jerusalem], I approached the ICRS board of directors and pitched bringing the conference to Israel for the first time ever,” Prof. Yossi Tam told The Jerusalem Post.
Tam said the ICRS voted to change its by-laws, specifically to allow the conference to take place in Jerusalem, and that the virtual nature of the conference did not seem to deter scientists from wanting to participate.
“Last year the conference was totally canceled due to COVID-19, so this year the field was very eager to participate. We usually receive only 120-130 abstracts [applicants], this year we received more than 300 to be considered for presentation at this conference.”
In fact, Tam said that the virtual nature of the conference this year “allowed it to expand the platform and to have 12 oral sessions that feature 74 oral presentations, in addition to 9 plenary lectures and over 200 posters.”  
Tam said one of the most interesting differences in this year’s conference when compared to previous years was the record number of clinical human trials they received as abstracts, which he claimed indicated “a major advancement in the field.”
Mechoulam’s actual 90th birthday was in November, but the conference organizers decided it was close enough to the actual date to warrant a celebration of Mechoulam’s lifelong contribution to the field of medical cannabis research.
At Thursday’s closing presentation, Mechoulam will provide an overview of his nearly six-decades of research into cannabinoids, starting from his team’s discovery of cannabinoids in the early 1960’s, moving through his team’s discovery of the endocannabinoid system in the late 1980s and all the way to his current research on synthesized cannabis acids.
Mechoulam currently leads the medical team for EPM, which plans to register in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange toward the third or fourth quarters of 2021.
"When you look at a cannabis field, none of the plants actually contain THC or CBD or any cannabinoids. All cannabinoids will appear on a plant only after that plant is dead," Mechoulam's partner and EPM co-founder Reshef Swisa told the Post last March.
"You learn that there is a big difference between the compound you find on a plant when it's alive and the compound you'll find when it's dead," he said.
Swisa said that while the potency of cannabis acids is higher than its cannabinoid counterparts, "the cannabis acids are very unstable, meaning they break apart into cannabinoids very easily. If you tried to take them from the plant or tried to consume them, the heat of your body would break them down and they would decarboxylate."
In order to get around these obstacles, Mechoulam's team synthesized molecules in a lab which replicate the structures of the cannabis acids, but do not easily break up into cannabinoids, allowing them to be reproduced on a large scale without the need to depend on living plants.
"We've so far developed 14 different molecules, eight of which are completely novel discoveries, meaning that we own a very exclusive patent on them, since they are a new discovery to the scientific world," he said. "Each one of those molecules has the potential to be developed into several drugs, while many companies can do incredible things with even just one molecule."
He said that for pharmaceutical companies to show an interest in investing in a new drug, they need it to be either more potent, cost-effective, or have fewer side effects than the currently approved treatments. "It must be better than what they have now," he said.
During the conference, Prof. Tam presented a recent study which showed that one CBD-derived acid, EPM01, has shown “impressive results” in battling obesity and metabolic abnormalities in mice.
Another study which showed impressive results on mice using the EMP01 molecule was one done by Prof. Dan Pe’er, who heads the Nano-Medicine Department at Tel Aviv University.
Pe’er’s study found that EPM01 performed at the same level as currently prescribed treatments for inflammatory colon diseases, namely ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, using a smaller dose than needed with steroids.


Tags Jerusalem marijuana drugs Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by