Garden dedicated in Gush Etzion to independence war POWs' memory

This past Wednesday marked 74 years since the release of the last Israeli soldiers who were taken as prisoners of war by Jordan in the battle for Gush Etzion during the War of Independence.

In honor of the occasion, a ceremony was held in the ancient Kfar Etzion quarry, during which a tribute garden to the memory of those who fought and died in the battles in the area from 1943-1948 was dedicated.

The quarry itself was reconstructed based on old pictures of the area and will be preserved as a historical site for the future.

The heritage of Gush Etzion

“This was a moving event, recognizing the founding of Gush Etzion. Thousands of people drive by this area every day without knowing the history of this spot, and how it is connected to the heritage of our country," Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman and Yesha Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said at the event.

"This area represents our connection to the land, and the founders of the Gush, who paved the way for those who liberated this area following the Six-Day War. We are proud to be partners in this project, and will move forward building and developing Gush Etzion, always keeping in mind those who came before us, sacrificing so much as they established this area,” Ne’eman added.

Ceremony commemorating the release of POW's from Jordan after the war of Independence. (credit: GUSH ETZION FIELD SCHOOL)

"The Council for Conservation of Heritage sites in Israel has continuously been working to increase the preservation and awareness of sites in Gush Etzion due [to] its unique heritage in Israel’s history," explained Omri Shilmon, CEO of the Council for Conservation of Heritage sites in Israel. "We were also a key partner in establishing the Gush Etzion Heritage Center, preserved the historical medical clinic at the Gush Junction, and were involved in a variety of educational initiatives aimed at passing on the heritage of this area. It was only natural for us to agree to be a part of the preservation of this historic quarry in Gush Etzion."

The settlement bloc of Gush Etzion, located between Jerusalem and Hebron, fell to Jordan in 1948 after intense battles and a bloody siege of Kibbutz Kfar Etzion, in which over a hundred Jewish defenders were killed. The survivors of the battle were taken to Jordan as prisoners and released the next year.