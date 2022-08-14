Tuli Sheinfeld, one of the founders of Kfar Etzion, passes away

Tuli (Naftali) Sheinfeld, one of the founders of the settlement of Kfar Etzion, passed away on Saturday.

Sheinfeld was born in Kfar Etzion in 1947 but as an infant was forced to flee the kibbutz with his mother, father and other members of the kibbutz. The Haganah fought to defend it the day before the Israel declared independence; his father was among those who fell in the battle.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Sheinfeld and a number of others who had been forced to flee the village in 1948 returned to reestablish it. Sheinfeld worked as a farmer in the village, managed the gas plant there and was chairman of the kibbutz's financial management.

Sheinfeld's funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kfar Etzion cemetery.