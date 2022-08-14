The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tuli Sheinfeld, one of the founders of Kfar Etzion, passes away

After the Six Day War, Sheinfeld and a number of others who had been forced to flee the village in 1948 returned to reestablish it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 16:49

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 17:25
General view of the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank, July 9, 2020 (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
General view of the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank, July 9, 2020
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Tuli (Naftali) Sheinfeld, one of the founders of the settlement of Kfar Etzion, passed away on Saturday.

Sheinfeld was born in Kfar Etzion in 1947 but as an infant was forced to flee the kibbutz with his mother, father and other members of the kibbutz. The Haganah fought to defend it the day before the Israel declared independence; his father was among those who fell in the battle.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Sheinfeld and a number of others who had been forced to flee the village in 1948 returned to reestablish it. Sheinfeld worked as a farmer in the village, managed the gas plant there and was chairman of the kibbutz's financial management. 

Sheinfeld's funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kfar Etzion cemetery.



Tags Settlements West Bank gush etzion Six Day War
