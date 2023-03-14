The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Germany to advance purchase of Israel's Arrow-3 defense system - exclusive

The letter is set to be signed in about two weeks, but the final parliamentary approval will be delayed until the fall session.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 20:26

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 20:35
Israel's Arrow 3 interceptor.
Israel's Arrow 3 interceptor.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The German Defense Ministry will sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system from Israel in approximately two weeks, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

However, at the same time, while there was some hope that the German parliament might give its final approval this week or in the near future, a series of questions from the parliament has resulted in postponing final approval until the fall session.

On the positive side for Germany and Israel, once the LOI is signed, the countries’ defense ministries and defense sectors can start laying more of the concrete foundations for the deal’s specifics in anticipation of obtaining final approval.

Earlier in March it was reported, and the Post confirmed, that the US approved the sale, one of several preconditions for the sale to go through, but not the final step.

On March 6, the Post reported that Germany might approve purchasing Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system as early as this week.

Israel, US carry out successful test of Arrow-3 missile. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The delay of final approval

However, since then the list of questions issued by the German parliament have delayed the final approval, even as many of the preparations for effectuating the sale, presuming it goes through, will be able to continue in parallel.

In 2022, Germany’s attitude toward defense issues underwent a sea change following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Berlin’s recognition that if Moscow turned its military sights on Western Europe, that current defenses would be highly inadequate.

US Patriot missile defense system

Currently, Germany possesses only the US Patriot missile defense system, which has had mixed results in the field, and is not viewed as necessarily adaptable to all of the many air defense threats countries face in 2023.

Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA/FILE PHOTO)Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA/FILE PHOTO)

This led the German government and the German military to press forward to get approval to purchase the Arrow 3 from Israel, and then later from the US.

However, Germany's parliamentary committee which supervises defense issues must separately sign off on the deal for it to go forward.

All of German society has seen a shift in views to being more willing to spend on defense following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but that does not mean that every item sought is guaranteed to be approved in a country where defense spending has been very low since World War II.

Although there are high hopes now from multiple countries and within elements of Germany that the parliamentary committee will approve the purchase, many are holding their breath until the approval is given.

Sources have insisted on staying anonymous due to the volatile nature of the issue.



