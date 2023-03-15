Thousands set to protest outside airport as Netanyahu flies to Germany

Judicial reform protests are set to resume at full force on Wednesday morning, as protesters prepare to disrupt traffic around Ben-Gurion Airport ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's state visit to the German capital of Berlin.

Shortly after midday, thousands of protesters are expected to travel on the access roads leading to the airport, as well as inside the airport city itself.

"Netanyahu will encounter us at every corner, flight or conference that he goes to," the protest organizers said in a message ahead of the demonstration. "We will not allow him to destroy the dream of generations and the Zionist vision and turn the State of Israel into a dictatorship."

The protest organizers have clarified that they will be blocking only the roads, and will allow train access to the airport to continue as normal, allowing travelers to reach their flights on time.

On Tuesday, some 1,000 Israeli authors and academics penned a letter to the German ambassador to Israel, asking that Netanyahu's invitation to Germany be rescinded.

Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Among the signatories were professors and academics from various Israeli institutions, including the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University.