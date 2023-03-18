The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israelis protest outside B&B where Ben-Gvir is spending Shabbat

Some residents of the town clashed with the protestors while others joined them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 11:16
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the bed and breakfast where National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is spending Shabbat on Saturday morning.

Some residents of the area confronted the protestors, sprayed them with a hose and threw smoke grenades at them, causing a tree to catch on fire.

Other residents joined the protest.

Border Police officers that arrived on the scene separated between the conflicting protestors. One video showed a protestor being arrested.

Protestors reach Netanyahu's home by sea

On Friday, protestors sailed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea in boats and swam up to the beach to protest outside the house.

PARENTS AND schoolchildren hold a protest in Tel Aviv last month against the proposed judicial reform. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) PARENTS AND schoolchildren hold a protest in Tel Aviv last month against the proposed judicial reform. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

They were later evacuated from the area by the police who claimed that the protest was illegal.



