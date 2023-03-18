Israelis protest outside B&B where Ben-Gvir is spending Shabbat

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the bed and breakfast where National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is spending Shabbat on Saturday morning.

Some residents of the area confronted the protestors, sprayed them with a hose and threw smoke grenades at them, causing a tree to catch on fire.

Other residents joined the protest.

Border Police officers that arrived on the scene separated between the conflicting protestors. One video showed a protestor being arrested.

Protestors reach Netanyahu's home by sea

On Friday, protestors sailed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea in boats and swam up to the beach to protest outside the house.

PARENTS AND schoolchildren hold a protest in Tel Aviv last month against the proposed judicial reform. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

They were later evacuated from the area by the police who claimed that the protest was illegal.