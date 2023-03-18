Israel will be cold and rainy this week - keep your winter clothes handy

After a few warm days, Saturday was partially cloudy with cooler temperatures. Rain is expected throughout the day accompanied by thunder and lightning in the north and center.

Winds will pick up in the south, and it may be humid.

Rain will stay with us in the next few days with concern for flooding as well as heavy snow that's expected at the Hermon.

Sunday

It will rain at intervals between the north and the top of the Negev. There will be strong winds, and there may be storms especially up north. It will be humid in the south. There are concerns of flooding in the desert and the Dead Sea.

Temperatures will sink significantly and will be colder than usual for the season. The rain will get stronger in the afternoon.

Israelis flooded the Hermon Friday (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Monday

In the morning, rains are expected with storms from the north to the top of the Negev. There will still be concerns for flooding.

In the south, they may be a little rain. In the afternoon, it will lighten up gradually.

Tuesday

It will be partially cloudy and light rain is still expected. Temperatures will rise but still be colder than usual.