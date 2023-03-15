Don't pack away your umbrella just yet, as the unusually stormy weather for the season is expected to continue for a second day on Wednesday, with a forecast of rainfall and thunderstorms in the north and center of the country.

There are concerns about floods in the valleys of the Judean Desert as well as near the Dead Sea, as temperatures drop. However, the rain is expected to weaken starting in the afternoon.

On Friday, the temperatures will rise and return to normal for the season, resulting in slightly warmer weather. On Saturday, however, another change in the weather is expected, and rain is forecast to fall in the north of the country once more, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Localized rain may also fall in the center of the country.

Winter then spring then winter again

The winter weather returned to Israel after a month of spring weather with some unseasonably hot days and with it came strong winds, precipitation, and even snow on Mount Hermon.

People seen during heavy rain in downtown Jerusalem, on March 14, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On the day that the mountain site decided to switch over to its summer operations, winter returned and snow fell on the site once more.

"It's a crazy winter," the Mount Hermon website reads. "Who would believe that in the middle of March, it would start to snow, and after an entire month without rain."

Rain also fell in the mid-region of the Arava, and after a long dry spell, flowing streams were observed and the water reservoirs were filled.