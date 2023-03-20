The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Several hundred Israeli reservists avoiding call ups with IDF silent

The around 750 reservists are comprised of a mix of air force personnel, Unit 8200 intelligence personnel and special forces officers.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 18:36
SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

As many as 750 IDF reservists have stopped answering their call-ups for training to protest the government’s overhaul of the judiciary and attorney-general’s authorities with a deafening silence from the IDF spokesperson’s office on Monday regarding the matter.

IDF sources said that they are not ignoring the issue, but are avoiding making public statements for the moment.

Questions are surfacing regarding how long the IDF will be able to remain silent on the issue given that the “reservist strike” might resolve around Passover in early April if a grand compromise is reached, but could also become more serious after Passover if there is no compromise.

Which IDF reservists are striking?

The around 750 reservists are comprised of a mix of air force personnel, Unit 8200 intelligence personnel and special forces officers.

Around 400 of the reservists come from special forces and general intelligence positions, with another around 250 reservists from Unit 8200 and related cyber units.

Israeli IDF reservists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Ramat Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israeli IDF reservists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Ramat Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

An additional almost 100 are air force technical officers or are involved in piloting drones. Earlier this month, already 37 reservist combat pilots had said they would strike from showing up for their training.

All 10 living former IDF air force chiefs previously announced their backing for reservists and all of Netanyahu’s former national security council chiefs, as well as recent former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Nadav Argaman, encouraged the government to agree to a compromise.

However, eventually IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar announced he would punish IDF (res.) Col. Gilad Peled, suspending him from reserve duty, for allegedly being a leader among the reservist strike movement.

If that punishment was expected to deter future striking, then the impact of Bar reversing his own decision within days saying that there had been a miscommunication does not appear to have had the deterrent effect.

Some of the striking reservists are focused on opposing the judicial overhaul and some the law removing the attorney-general’s power to declare the prime minister unfit to serve, with a mix of officers also worried about receiving illegal orders from the government due to the presence of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu has strongly urged all of Israel’s security chiefs to crack down on reservist striking and various forms of opposition to his policies if they flow into incitement or anarchy.

Mossad Director David Barnea has allowed most non-senior officials to join protests if their identities are obscured, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar has prohibited any participation in protests and the IDF has prohibited protesting for full-time officers above the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

Technically, IDF officers above that rank are not supposed to join any protests, but it is unclear whether that rule has been enforced in the past.



Tags IDF protests security reservists Judicial Reform IDF refusal
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by