Judicial reform protest leaders announce 'Week of Paralysis'

Organizers of the judicial reform protests announced on Friday a "Week of Paralysis" for next week a day after the "Day of Paralysis" in which many thousands took part.

The organizers said that on Sunday and Monday, they will show up to any place that the government ministers and coalition MKs go to and protest there to let them know that "dictatorship will not pass on our watch."

On Tuesday, there will be a day of "widespread paralysis" throughout the country which will be "a step up from the previous days of resistance," the organizers said.

Later on in the week

Wednesday will see protests in the morning followed by a large demonstration in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem later in the day. The organizers decided not to reveal what events will be on Thursday and said they will be disclosed at a later time.

Israelis block the Ayalon highway and clash with Police in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul on March 23, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

"In the face of the attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship, millions will take to the streets and defend the State of Israel," the organizers said. "Every citizen who wants to live in a democracy must take to the streets, oppose the dictatorship at all costs."