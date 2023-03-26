Or Akiva mayor Ya'akov Edri indicted for corruption, accepting bribes

Ya'akov Edri, the mayor of Israel's northern coastal city of Or Akiva, was indicted last week for accepting bribes, according to a statement from the Attorney General's office.

The state submitted an indictment against Edri to the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday last week, accusing him of several instances of corruption during his time as mayor in the years 2013-2020.

The case was investigated by the Fraud Investigation Unit of the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit of the Israel Police.

In light of these charges, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted a petition to the Knesset Committee for Examining the Suspension of Heads of Authorities for Edri to be suspended due to his outstanding criminal charges.

What was Ya'akov Edri charged with?

Or Akiva Music Center. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Specifically, Edri is charged with six different charges of corruption, which involve accepting bribes, soliciting bribes and laundering hundreds of thousands of shekels. He is also charged with theft, fraud and obstruction of justice among other similar charges. In total, he is facing 10 distinct criminal charges.

In addition, eight entities are being charged with bribery and money laundering in conjunction with the mayor, including four companies.

Per the text of the indictment, Edri allegedly received money both in cash and in the form of vouchers from various entities interested in operating their businesses in the city of Or Akiva. These funds were reportedly transferred twice annually, around the High Holidays and again around Passover, and occasionally at Edri's request in the intervening months. In exchange for the bribe money, Edri is alleged to have given preferential treatment to his benefactors.

Along with the submission of the indictment, the prosecution requested confiscation of Edri's property as well as the property of the other defendants.

Yoaz Hendel attacked in Or Akiva

Former MK and communications minister Yoav Hendel was attacked with firecrackers during an anti-judicial reform rally held in the Likud stronghold of Or Akiva on Monday.

Hendel last week announced a campaign to rally with volunteers and reservists taking part in the nationwide demonstrations, specifically in cities and towns where the Likud-led Right holds a significant lead over the opposition bloc.

This, according to the former minister, is to avoid "a tragic reality of disintegration due to the judicial reform," as he wrote in an invitation to volunteers and Or Akiva residents.