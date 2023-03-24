Netanyahu violated High Court ruling in judicial reform speech - A-G

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu violated his conflict of interest agreement ruled on by the High Court of Justice on Thursday evening when he announced he was "taking over" the proposed judicial reform, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in a letter to the prime minister on Friday.

Netanyahu announced that "enough is enough" on Thursday, following nationwide protests across Israel as part of a "Day of Paralysis," saying that he would now begin to enter the heart of the issue after his "hands were tied" due to a threat of the attorney-general deeming him unfit for service.

A-G: Incapacitation Law does not excuse PM from conflict of interest deal

However, the Incapacitation Law, which prevents such a move by the attorney-general, was passed by the Knesset earlier this week, paving the way for Netanyahu's intervention. Despite that, Baharav-Miara wrote in the letter, "this does not excuse [Netanyahu] from his obligation to adhere to the ruling.

"Your statement last night and any action that will be taken on this matter is illegal and tainted by a conflict of interest," the attorney-general wrote to Netanyahu, who is currently under trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

This is a developing story.