Israeli soldier killed, three injured in explosion on IDF base

One IDF soldier from the Kfir was killed and three were injured in an accident in which a grenade went off in their room at the Kfir base, the IDF announced Sunday morning.

According to the IDF, the grenade was found during a training exercise by the soldier who died.

Further, it appeared that he brought the grenade into his room on the base against regulations.

The IDF believes that the grenade was not being played with, but that it went off when the bag that it was in fell on the floor.

The IDF soldiers were awake when the grenade went off, but the three injured soldiers were not aware that the grenade was in the room.

IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF's current estimate is that the dead soldier found the grenade at some point on Friday.

What should the soldier have done with the explosive?

The rules would have obligated the dead soldier to report the grenade to his commanders while in the field and not to touch it, let alone to bring it back to the base or to a residential area within the base.

After the explosion, medical personnel came to the room to provide assistance. Within minutes, the dead soldier was declared deceased. The other three soldiers were evacuated to a hospital by helicopter after receiving initial medical care on-site.