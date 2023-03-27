The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Arabic-speaking users celebrate Israeli chaos online

Photos and videos of Sunday night's protests were posted online alongside hashtags in Arabic celebrating the chaos.

By MAARIV
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 14:13
Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Alongside the widespread media coverage around the world surrounding the spontaneous protest that broke out on Sunday night across Israel, the Arab world is also following the events in Israel.

Social media was flooded with happy posts in Arabic because of the photos coming out of Israel as well as expressions of "hope" at seeing Israel seemingly collapse.

One of the most trending hashtags that began to appear among Arab-language users was #Israelfell in Arabic. The hashtag is posted alongside video clips and photos from the protest together with photos of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

Other users posted caricatures such as one user who posted a drawing of a map of Israel which showed half filled in with an Israeli flag on fire and half with a Palestinian flag.

What are users saying about the chaos?

Another user tweeted that "the Jews' shares are crashing dramatically and quickly, which is the best hashtag in the world." 

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Another tweet read "Israel will collapse itself, it isn't capable of fulfilling the task given to it by the US and the West."

"They are destroying their homes with their own hands," wrote another user. "We ask Allah to bring their end soon."

A hashtag that has also become popular is #Israelisburning written in Arabic.

Lebanese journalist Fatima Fatuni wrote on her Twitter account that an IDF "official" announced that "tonight is the darkest night in the history of Tel Aviv." She attached a photo of protestors on Ayalon Highway on Sunday night.

At the same time, among the many caricatures shared online is an hourglass with a Star of David crumbling into sand.



