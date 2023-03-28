Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Israel visit, to speak at JPost conference

The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem announced that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will travel to Israel in April to attend the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” event on April 27.

DeSantis will deliver the keynote address before a crowd of 400 participants, including around 120 US Jewish philanthropists.

Celebrate the Faces of Israel aims to tackle ever-present tensions in Israel, teach about the country’s history, and introduce the audience to the changemakers who embrace tolerance and acceptance.

DeSantis will speak about the importance of the US-Israel relationship, especially in difficult times.

The governor is traveling to Israel as a part of a larger Florida/Asian trade delegation.

“A few months after my inauguration for my first term as Governor of Florida, I traveled to Israel for a state visit with the largest ever trade delegation from the Sunshine State to the Jewish State,” said DeSantis. “Since that time, we have strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel through increased investment by Israeli companies in our state, fighting the scourge of BDS, and being home to the fastest growing Jewish population in the United States. At a time of unnecessarily strained relations between Jerusalem and Washington, Florida serves as a bridge between the American and Israeli people.”

DeSantis promised in 2019 to "be the most pro-Israel governor in America."

In his book, the governor explains how he helped to lay the groundwork for relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and believes the West Bank "is not occupied territory; it is disputed territory."

The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem will soon open for visitors of all ages, religions and cultural backgrounds. The museum aims to encourage democracy, combat the roots of antisemitism and extremism and promote regional stability, global harmony, human dignity and a love of Israel.

