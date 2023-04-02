Did Israel Police mess up, cover up Temple Mount shooting? - analysis

There are two sides to the controversy over the Temple Mount shooting incident Saturday night.

On Sunday night, the police suddenly produced DNA evidence that Israeli-Bedouin Muhammad al-Osaibi, who was shot and killed by the police in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday night, to support law enforcement’s narrative that he had seized a policeman’s gun and fired on a nearby policewoman.

This could be decisive evidence that Osaibi acted violently and that the police shot him in self-defense (though he ultimately failed to hit the policewoman).

In addition, The Jerusalem Post has learned that Osaibi deleted his social media accounts shortly before the incident.

Further, he canceled his smartphone and switched over to a form of “kosher” phone as part of the process of becoming a more religious Muslim.

Security forces at the Al Aqsa compound following an attempted attack. (credit: MAARIV)

Finally, the entire incident started with Osaibi trying to enter an area that was already closed for the night, the fact that first raised the police's suspicions.

But that is only half of the story.

Did an attempt to steal a police officer's gun actually happen?

DNA evidence does not explain why someone touched something.

Were there provocations from both sides that included police misconduct or harassment as has been seen in other cases in Israel and by police forces in other countries?

We would know if there was any video evidence.

But all of the set video cameras missed the incident and all four police personnel involved had their body cameras turned off.

The Post understands that the body cameras are generally off, and are only turned on in the case of a stop-and-frisk situation.

In contrast, the Post has learned that the police did not view Osaibi as serious enough for a stop and frisk.

They were merely guiding him away from their position, something which they would say they do frequently throughout the day without any incident occurring.

Maybe the police will reconsider this policy, and keep their cameras rolling so that there will be clear footage of what happens.

Likewise, the fact that the set camera on the nearby gate would have caught the incident during daylight hours when the gate was open either smells wrong or should be corrected following this incident.

This is not the first controversial incident to happen at night and if the gate camera is useless when the gate is closed then there is no evidence to verify different narratives for almost one-third or half of the time each day.

The Post has also learned that the police involved may not even be interrogated by the Police Investigations Department.

In light of the public impact of this case, such an omission could have massive ramifications and increase suspicions of a cover up.

Currently, most of the hard evidence points to supporting the police narrative.

But the number of question marks and prior mess-ups by police will make the police rethink many of their policies if they want to avoid more repeat accusations of a cover up.