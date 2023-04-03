The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'Golem' monument uncovered near Gaza Strip after 50 years

The monument was blown up by Israeli security forces ahead of the Six-Day-War due to security concerns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 19:01
The 'Golem' statue at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, uncovered decades after its demolition before the Six Day War. (photo credit: MARIA MATZRAFI/THE COUNCIL FOR CONSERVATION OF HERITAGE SITES IN ISRAEL)
The 'Golem' statue at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, uncovered decades after its demolition before the Six Day War.
(photo credit: MARIA MATZRAFI/THE COUNCIL FOR CONSERVATION OF HERITAGE SITES IN ISRAEL)

Decades after it was destroyed by the IDF for security purposes, parts of the "Golem" statue have been uncovered near Kibbutz Nahal Oz near the Gaza border, according to a statement from the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel (CCHSI). 

The Golem, a work by sculptor Arye Ben-David, was installed at the kibbutz to commemorate those who fell defending the Israeli towns surrounding Gaza. It portrays two soldiers, one looking out to the horizon with the other wounded at his feet. 

During the tensions leading up to the Six Day War, Israeli security forces worried that the monument would help aggressors target Kibbutz Nahal Oz more easily, so they destroyed it in an explosion. 

Recent preservation efforts 

Recently, as part of an IDF endeavor to further conceal the kibbutz from incoming rockets, construction workers uncovered parts of the monument. Now, the CCHSI is considering ways to preserve it. 

"The 'Golem' statue still represents the reality surrounding Gaza - security and settlement...Together with the residents of Nahal Oz, the CCHSI wishes to [recognize] the place as a heritage site, to make it accessible to the general public and to place a blue heritage sign ... that will [share] the fascinating story of the statue."

Kibbutz Nahal Oz's ''Golem'' monument before its demolition in the 1960s. (credit: COURTESY OF MORAN FREIBACH/KIBBUTZ NAHAL OZ) Kibbutz Nahal Oz's ''Golem'' monument before its demolition in the 1960s. (credit: COURTESY OF MORAN FREIBACH/KIBBUTZ NAHAL OZ)

Kibbutz Nahal Oz is a frequent target for rockets from Gaza. Most recently, in February, kibbutz residents heard rocket sirens before the IDF intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza headed in their direction. 



