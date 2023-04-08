Palestinians barricade themselves in al-Aqsa as concerns of clashes rise

Palestinians barricaded themselves in the al-Aqsa mosque on Saturday night, with concerns that clashes would break out if police removed them from the site.

Police entered the complex where the mosque is located shortly after the Palestinians in the mosque locked themselves inside.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry warned on Saturday night that of "catastrophic consequences" if police forces go into al-Aqsa to remove Palestinians, stressing that such a move would push the situation "towards more tension and violence, for which everyone will pay the price."

Hamas spokesman for the city of Jerusalem, Muhammad Hamadeh, warned that "The aggression of the occupation will only be met with resistance, and the resistance is ready to respond to the crimes of the occupation in a manner equivalent to the size of the crime."

Hamadeh added that "Ben-Gvir and his government bear full responsibility for what will happen to Al-Aqsa Mosque and those stationed in it. Al-Aqsa is a red line, and attacking it is tampering with detonators that began to explode in the face and sides of the occupation."

Israeli border policemen take position at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Tensions come after rocket fire following last week's clashes

In the weeks since the month of Ramadan began, police have repeatedly removed Palestinians who attempted to stay overnight in the mosque, citing an agreement police say they reached with the Jordanian Waqf against such stays and concerns that the Palestinians were preparing to attack Jews who visit the site on weekday mornings.

Last week, Palestinians and police clashed in al-Aqsa after dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves in the mosque ahead of the eve of Passover.

Police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured or arrested in the clashes.

Footage from the scene published by Palestinian media showed police officers hitting Palestinians in the building with chairs and batons and arresting many of them.

A few hours after the clashes last week, 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, followed by further rocket fire in the next two days from Gaza and Lebanon toward Israel.