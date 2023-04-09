Debate rages over leaked US belief that Mossad aided protesters

A debate raged throughout the day Sunday about the veracity of what appeared to be leaked classified US intelligence analysis stating that the Mossad had sought to promote protests against the judicial overhaul.

On one hand, a New York Times report, based on what seemed to be authentic Pentagon intelligence, alleged that senior Mossad officials encouraged the nationwide demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul.

On the other hand, The Jerusalem Post has indications that the American intelligence, even assuming it is an authentic classified document, may have misunderstood or otherwise mixed up a number of complicated trends going on within Israel’s intelligence community.

The Post has previously reported that under Director David Barnea, the Mossad, like the IDF, has allowed its current employees, at least up to a certain rank, to participate in protests, provided it is during off-work hours and that they take pains not to be identified.

This is in contrast to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), which has prohibited its employees from taking part in any protest activities.

Israelis protest against the government’s proposed judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on February 4. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In addition, huge numbers of former intelligence agents and most of the living former Mossad chiefs have taken positions strongly against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, either due to his corruption trial, his judicial overhaul policies, or both.

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo has called numerous times for Netanyahu to resign.

Most recently retired former Mossad chief, and one-time Netanyahu confidante Yossi Cohen, signed a public letter calling on Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul in order to negotiate a compromise with the opposition – this weeks before the prime minister agreed to such action.

Is the US intelligence on Mossad, judicial reform a matter of disinformation or confusion?

The Post has indications, also mentioned by at least two other commentators, that the conclusion that current senior Mossad officials have actively tried to influence the protests against the judicial overhaul, is wrong either as a matter of disinformation or from confusing complex trends.

If the New York Times report and the American intelligence cables are disinformation, they could have been concocted by Russian intelligence and trumpeted by elements in Israel who wish to discredit the protest movement.

Most of the US intelligence cables which have been leaked through The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and originally through the social media chat platform popular with video gamers known as Discord, pertain to Russia-Ukraine intelligence issues.

The first tranche of documents appeared to have been posted in early March, but only came to the fore early Sunday.

Specifically, The New York Times report said, “in early to mid-February, senior leaders of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign spy agency, advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest judicial reforms proposed by Israel’s new government.”

Several hours after the media reports took hold within the Israeli media, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the "report that was published overnight in the American press is mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever. The Mossad and its senior officials did not - and do not - encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government or any other political activity.”

The Post understands that in the fall of 2022, prior to Netanyahu’s reelection, there were plans to provide the Mossad with its own independent spokesperson, like the Shin Bet has.

However, since Netanyahu’s election, those plans seem to have been frozen.

Given the potential conflict of interest between the prime minister’s office and the Mossad in this particular situation, it was initially unclear whether the PMO statement truly represented the Mossad’s position.

However, the Post has established that the statement does track the agency’s stand on the issue.

Also, though Barnea worked for other prime ministers and contradicted Netanyahu publicly during the recent election regarding the significance of the natural gas deal with Lebanon, he was still initially picked by Netanyahu, showing the two have a long-time rapport.

According to The New York Times report, the documents leaked compiled signals or hacking intelligence of Israeli internal communications.

A Yediot Ahronot report showed what it said were pictures of the two relevant cables which showed the conclusions regarding Israeli intelligence, but did not provide backup or the basis for those conclusions.

The documents do seem to be authentic – regardless of whether US intelligence’s analysis was mistaken – given that the FBI has opened a criminal probe into the leak and reactions from a variety of US officials involved.

Regarding the allegations themselves, getting involved in internal Israeli issues would be out of character for the Mossad, whose infrastructure is virtually all overseas, with the Shin Bet responsible for domestic intelligence issues.

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, has also made vague and unsubstantiated allegations that the US State Department and elements of Israeli intelligence supported the protests.

Mossad agents are often encouraged to think more independently to carry out their complex roles then other elements of the defense establishment.

It was also unclear what impact the leak would have on Israeli willingness to share intelligence with the US, given the presumption that Washington is spying on its ally Jerusalem.

At the same time, Israel has previously been accused of spying on America, and there have been similar allegations between other Western allies, though generally the spying is framed more in terms of being well-informed as opposed to having hostile intentions.