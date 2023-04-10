The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Protest organizer Roee Neumann questioned by police, released

As he was being questioned, dozens of people came to demonstrate outside the police station. 

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 17:57

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 18:10
Protest held against the judicial reform in Rehovot, Israel on April 8, 2023. (photo credit: RUBY YAHAV)
Protest held against the judicial reform in Rehovot, Israel on April 8, 2023.
(photo credit: RUBY YAHAV)

Roee Neumann, one of the leaders of Israel's anti-judicial reform protest movement was summoned on Monday for police questioning in light of allegedly threatening tweets posted to his Twitter account recently.

Neumann arrived at the Tel Aviv district police station on Salame Rd. accompanied by his lawyer, former Meretz MK Gaby Lasky. After questioning, Neumann was released without any further restrictive conditions. 

As the event was taking place, dozens of people came to demonstrate outside the police station. 

Political police investigation 

After leaving the police station, Neumann said: "Instead of protecting us from terrorism, they engaged in a political investigation." Despite the government's delaying the judicial reform legislation, said Neumann, demonstrations in Tel Aviv will continue as usual on Saturday night. 

Lasky said: "Instead of fighting terrorism and dealing with the violence and incitement directed toward demonstrators every day, the police deal with those who are waging a non-violent democratic protest. This is a political investigation designed to silence and terrorize those who criticize the government and oppose the dictatorship."

Thousands of Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul, at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, on April 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Thousands of Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul, at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, on April 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"[Police] investigation of protest organizers is political persecution by police," said MK Naama Lazimi (Labor). "This is a very bad sign...it's full-on fascism." 



