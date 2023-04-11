Five people saved by organ donations from Lucy Dee

Five patients received life-saving organ transplants from Lucy (Leah) Dee, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley last week, the National Transplant Center announced on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old woman received a heart transplant, a 58-year-old woman received a lung transplant, a 25-year-old man received a liver transplant and a 58-year-old and a 39-year-old received kidney transplants.

Dee's corneas will be transplanted in the future.

Dee was murdered alongside her daughters, Maia and Rina, in a shooting attack near Hamra in the Jordan Valley last Friday. Dee's funeral will take place in Kfar Etzion on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Heart transplant recipient had suffered from severe heart failure for a long time

Lital Valenci, the woman who received the heart transplant, suffered from severe heart failure for a very long time.

The family of Maia and Rina Dee, seen outside thier home in Efrat, ahead of the two sisters funeral in Efrat on April 09, 2023. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

"A simple action like going up the stairs was impossible for me," she said.

"This is a second heart that we are transplanting in the past week following a terrible tragedy," said Prof. Dan Aravot, head of the cardiac and thoracic surgery department at Rabin Medical Center. "The act of the noble family is a point of light in the darkness and they saved the lives of many patients."

Dr. Evyatar Nesher, the director of the transplant division at Rabin Medical Center, stated "This is the second transplant operation at Rabin, there was one on the Seder night and now the current one. I have been doing transplants for many years and am very moved by the strength of the donor family, the unimaginable nobility at a time of such a terrible tragedy."

Last month, the organs of Or Eshkar, who was murdered in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, were donated to a one-year-old baby, three men and a woman.

Also last month, the corneas of Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, who were murdered in a shooting attack in Huwara, were transplanted to four patients at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The brothers had signed organ donor cards.