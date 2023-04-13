The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rain and thunderstorms set to rage on across Israel until weekend

On Friday, there will be a significant increase in temperatures, but they will still be slightly lower than normal for the season.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 07:38
Snowy weather at Mt. Hermon, April 2023 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Snowy weather at Mt. Hermon, April 2023
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)

The rainstorms that accompanied us during the last day of Passover are expected to stay with us a little longer, and on Thursday rain is still expected to fall sporadically in the north of the country and in the center, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

It will still be colder than usual for the season, and there is a slight concern of floods in the northern Judean desert and the Dead Sea area. From noon, the rains will weaken and gradually stop, and the night is expected to be partly cloudy.

On Friday, there will be a significant increase in temperatures, but they will still be slightly lower than normal for the season.

On Saturday there will be another significant rise in temperatures and they will return to normal for the season. In the morning, easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains.

People take cover from the rain as they walk in the city center of Jerusalem on December 26, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) People take cover from the rain as they walk in the city center of Jerusalem on December 26, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

On Sunday, a change in the weather will arrive. Temperatures will be slightly higher than usual for the season. During the morning in the northern mountains, strong easterly winds will blow.



