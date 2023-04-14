The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Famed Israeli actor Chaim Topol worked for Mossad - wife, kids

Topol's wife and kids said that Topol helped the Mossad with minor tasks like transferring documents and installing surveillance during the 70s and 80s.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 17:32
Director Norman Jewison, right, and star Topol as Tevye on the set of the film version of "Fiddler on the Roof." (photo credit: ZEITGEIST FILMS IN ASSOCIATION WITH KINO LORBER)
Director Norman Jewison, right, and star Topol as Tevye on the set of the film version of "Fiddler on the Roof."
(photo credit: ZEITGEIST FILMS IN ASSOCIATION WITH KINO LORBER)

Israeli actor Chaim Topol used his status as a VIP to work for the Mossad in countries that Israelis generally had a hard time accessing in the 70s and 80s, according to a report by Haaretz on Thursday.

Topol's wife Galia and children, Adi and Omer, told Haaretz about missions their father carried out for the Israeli international intelligence agency including installing surveillance on an Arab nation's embassy in a European capital.

They said that the Mossad utilized him because of the fame and notoriety he got from the hit film The Fiddler on the Roof which he starred in as Tevye.

Adi told Haaretz that her father used to take a miniature Minox camera and a tape recorder with him every time he went abroad. She and her siblings believe they were tools used by Topol to carry out his various missions.

Topol's handler was reportedly Zvi Malkin 

Topol's liaison for his missions, according to his children, was Mossad agent Zvi Malkin who was one of the members of the team that abducted Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in 1960 and took him to Israel to stand trial for his crimes in the Holocaust.

Chaim Topol (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Chaim Topol (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Zvika always showed up in disguise, came through the backyard so he wouldn’t be seen, and then came into our apartment,” Adi told Haaretz. “‘You don’t have a key, so how did you get in?’ I asked him once, and he replied in his nasal tone: ‘You call that a lock?’”

“They were both actors,” Malkin's son Omer told Haaretz. “One acted on the stage and in films, the other did so clandestinely using false identities in the underground. So, in that odd and peculiar way, they had a lot in common.”

“One acted on the stage and in films, the other did so clandestinely using false identities in the underground."

Omer Malkin

Galia added that Malkin would stay with them when they lived in London to use visiting his friend as a cover and that Topol would help him plan his missions, joining him on some.

Omer Topol told Ynet that his father's contributions were on the more minor side.

"I know he helped to transfer documents and similar tasks, but we're not talking about daring action like James Bond or something like that," he said.

Whether or not Topol was actually a Mossad agent in any capacity, he was regarded as a cultural hero in Israel for his success as an award-winning actor both locally and abroad.

Topol passed away last month and was memorialized in a ceremony that was attended by politicians and fellow Israeli artists.



