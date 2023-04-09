The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Pentagon leak: Mossad encouraged judicial reform protests across Israel

The Mossad historically has remained silent on social and political controversies in Israel, focusing their work overseas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 07:20

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 08:27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen next to Mossad Director David Barnea at a pre-Passover toast, on April 4, 2023. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen next to Mossad Director David Barnea at a pre-Passover toast, on April 4, 2023.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

High-ranking officials within the Mossad encouraged the nationwide protests against the government's judicial reform among the agency's spies and the Israeli public, leaked documents from the Pentagon obtained by the New York Times alleged.

The alleged leak, believed to have come through the Pentagon, related to a document that contained information about a direct intervention from Mossad into the Israeli political landscape.

The document said that senior Mossad spies and officials had “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli Government, according to signals intelligence,” according to the New York Times.

Mossad chief David Barnea was installed by Netanyahu, though he has been publicly silent on the overhaul and related matters.

The documents allegedly claim that information about Mossad's internal action was obtained through signals intelligence. Also known as SIGINT, this is intelligence derived from electronic signals and systems used by foreign targets. This can include communications systems, radars, and weapons systems that provide "a vital window for our nation into foreign adversaries' capabilities, actions, and intentions," according to the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The documents were also marked as top secret and only to be shared within the network of American intelligence agencies.

Thousands of Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul, at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, on April 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Thousands of Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul, at the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, on April 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Mossad employees given permission to join protests

Barnea had allegedly given permission to junior employees of the international security organization to participate in the protests after consulting with Israel's attorney general. Participants were however barred from identifying themselves as members of the organization, 

In March 2023, several hundred former employees and five former Mossad chiefs signed a statement in opposition to the judicial overhaul.

Historically, Mossad has remained quiet on domestic social and political controversies. Unlike the Shin Bet, which focuses on matters of security within Israel, the Mossad strictly focuses on global matters.

In March 2023, Netanyahu's son, Yair, made claims that the US State Department and parts of Israeli intelligence were responsible for the protests.

Israeli defense officials denied NYT's claim, the publication said.

This is a developing story. 



