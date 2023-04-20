The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGOs double down on petitions against Netanyahu over conflict of interest

MQG head Dr. Eliad Shraga said that they were disappointed with the response to the petition, which deviated from her previous strictness on the matter.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 20:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a special cabinet meeting in the southern Israel city of Sderot on April 20, 2023 (photo credit: ELIYAHU HERSHKOWITZ/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a special cabinet meeting in the southern Israel city of Sderot on April 20, 2023
(photo credit: ELIYAHU HERSHKOWITZ/POOL)

The Movement for Quality Government responded on Wednesday to the attorney-general's position on the violation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conflict of interest agreement for his corruption trials.

Attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara in early April responded to petitions calling for Netanyahu to be placed in contempt of court for a speech in which he announced that he would be involving himself with the judicial reform. The attorney-general said that he was still required to abide by the agreement, which was organized by her predecessor to condition Netanyahu's 2020 forming of a government.

MQG head Dr. Eliad Shraga said that they were disappointed with the response to the petition, which deviated from her previous strictness on the matter.

"If it looks, smells and sounds like a violation of the ruling - it is a violation punishable by contempt of court in a way that requires the imposition of sanctions on the Prime Minister," said Shraga. "We are very sorry that at the moment of truth, the attorney-general chose to withdraw from her clear position, and we hope that the court will rule according to our request."

Another NGO files petition to remove Netanyahu from PMO

On Sunday, the NGO Israel Democracy Guard filed a petition to the High Court calling for Netanyahu to be made ineligible for the office of prime minister.

LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The petition, which closely followed previous NGO petitions of the same objectives and reasoning, also said Netanyahu should be ousted for violating the conflict of interest agreement, the attorney-general's opinion and High Court of Justice rulings.

The NGO said that Netanyahu had expressed that the ban on his involvement had been removed due to the passing of the incapacitation law. The incapacitation law amended Basic Law: The Government specified that the prime minister could only be declared unfit for service for medical reasons.

In late March, the High Court rejected a similar petition from the NGO calling for the removal of Netanyahu from office. The court had said that such judicial intervention was a last resort after other legal courses of action had been exhausted. The petition was viewed by the court as unacceptable in its framing.

If held in contempt of court, the judiciary would be able to level corrective measures like fines and short jail terms until he followed the conflict of interest guidelines. The agreement holds that Netanyahu is not supposed to involve himself in appointments of law enforcement and judiciary officials who could impact his corruption trials.

In February, Baharav-Miara had said in a letter to Netanyahu that his involvement in the flagship legislation of the judicial reform, which would change the composition and procedures of the judicial selection committee, would be against the conflict of interest agreement.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice Attorney-General NGO Gali Baharav-Miara Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by