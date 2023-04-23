The controversy surrounding the Bab al-Rahma (Gate of Mercy or Golden Gate) prayer hall, located east of the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, resurfaced on Saturday after the Waqf Department claimed that Israeli police officers halted renovation work at the site.

The site was closed by court order in 2003 after the police discovered that members of the Islamic Movement in the Israel-Northern Branch were using it for political activities. Despite the closure, Palestinian activists have made repeated attempts to reopen it.

In 2019, the activists reopened the entrance to the prayer hall, allowing hundreds of Muslim worshippers to pray. When the police tried to close the area again, they were met with protests by Muslim worshippers, the Jordanian-controlled Waqf Department and the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinians and Jordanians consider the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall a mosque and an integral part of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), which is administered by the Waqf Department in east Jerusalem.

In the aftermath of the 2019 protests, Israel reportedly reached an agreement with the Waqf Department to keep the site closed, while allowing Muslim worshippers to pray near it.

Palestinians pray as Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Last Saturday, however, police officers reportedly entered Bab al-Rahma and removed electricity cables and construction materials from the prayer hall.

The move sparked a wave of condemnations by the Waqf Department and several Palestinian officials and factions, who see it as part of an Israeli scheme to divide the Temple Mount in time and space between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

Israeli authorities accused of violating al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity

The Waqf Department accused the Israeli authorities of “violating the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque." It emphasized that the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall is an “original part of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque" and said that the Waqf Department rejects any intervention of Israeli police in the renovation work carried out at the holy site.

The Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, accused Israeli authorities of carrying out an “aggression” against the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Bab al-Rahma prayer section. He called on all Muslims to converge on the holy site to “defend” it against the “aggression.” The mufti also warned Israel of the “grave consequences” of its actions at the Temple Mount.

“The mosque belongs only to Muslims,” he said. “We reject any [Israeli] attempt to interfere in the administration of the Islamic holy sites. We are opposed to any attempt to alter the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif.”

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in response to Saturday’s alleged incident at the Bab al-Rahma prayer section that Israel was “determined to escalate its religious war on our holy sites.” He added: “The battle over the identity of the al-Aqsa Mosque is ongoing. The mosque’s identity is Palestinian-Arab-Islamic.”

Tareq Silmi, a spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest terror group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, warned that Israeli attempts to “control” the Bab al-Rahma site won’t succeed. “The Palestinian people won’t relinquish their duties towards the al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire compound, including bits prayer halls,” he remarked. “Any harm caused to the Islamic holy sites will have tremendous repercussions on the region.”