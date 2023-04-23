The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Waqf, Palestinian groups warn Israel: Stop meddling in Temple Mount affairs

The Waqf Department accused the Israeli authorities of “violating the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 11:25
Muslims break their fast by eating the Iftar meal, during the holy month of Ramadan next to the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City April 4, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Muslims break their fast by eating the Iftar meal, during the holy month of Ramadan next to the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City April 4, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The controversy surrounding the Bab al-Rahma (Gate of Mercy or Golden Gate) prayer hall, located east of the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, resurfaced on Saturday after the Waqf Department claimed that Israeli police officers halted renovation work at the site.

The site was closed by court order in 2003 after the police discovered that members of the Islamic Movement in the Israel-Northern Branch were using it for political activities. Despite the closure, Palestinian activists have made repeated attempts to reopen it.

In 2019, the activists reopened the entrance to the prayer hall, allowing hundreds of Muslim worshippers to pray. When the police tried to close the area again, they were met with protests by Muslim worshippers, the Jordanian-controlled Waqf Department and the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinians and Jordanians consider the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall a mosque and an integral part of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), which is administered by the Waqf Department in east Jerusalem.

In the aftermath of the 2019 protests, Israel reportedly reached an agreement with the Waqf Department to keep the site closed, while allowing Muslim worshippers to pray near it.

Palestinians pray as Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Palestinians pray as Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Last Saturday, however, police officers reportedly entered Bab al-Rahma and removed electricity cables and construction materials from the prayer hall.

The move sparked a wave of condemnations by the Waqf Department and several Palestinian officials and factions, who see it as part of an Israeli scheme to divide the Temple Mount in time and space between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

Israeli authorities accused of violating al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity

The Waqf Department accused the Israeli authorities of “violating the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque." It emphasized that the Bab al-Rahma prayer hall is an “original part of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque" and said that the Waqf Department rejects any intervention of Israeli police in the renovation work carried out at the holy site.

The Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, accused Israeli authorities of carrying out an “aggression” against the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Bab al-Rahma prayer section. He called on all Muslims to converge on the holy site to “defend” it against the “aggression.” The mufti also warned Israel of the “grave consequences” of its actions at the Temple Mount.

“The mosque belongs only to Muslims,” he said. “We reject any [Israeli] attempt to interfere in the administration of the Islamic holy sites. We are opposed to any attempt to alter the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif.”

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in response to Saturday’s alleged incident at the Bab al-Rahma prayer section that Israel was “determined to escalate its religious war on our holy sites.” He added: “The battle over the identity of the al-Aqsa Mosque is ongoing. The mosque’s identity is Palestinian-Arab-Islamic.”

“We reject any [Israeli] attempt to interfere in the administration of the Islamic holy sites. We are opposed to any attempt to alter the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif.”

Sheikh Mohammed Hussein

Tareq Silmi, a spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest terror group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, warned that Israeli attempts to “control” the Bab al-Rahma site won’t succeed. “The Palestinian people won’t relinquish their duties towards the al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire compound, including bits prayer halls,” he remarked. “Any harm caused to the Islamic holy sites will have tremendous repercussions on the region.”



Tags Temple Mount waqf al-aqsa Arab Israeli conflict
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by