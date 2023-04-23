The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First two foreign lawsuits over Meron disaster demand 3.5 million shekels each

The New Jersey families of Elazar Yitzahk Koltai, 13, and Donny Morris, 19, are seeking NIS 3.5 million each in damages from the authorities that had overseen the holy site at the time of Lag BaOmer

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 20:19
The memorial for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy was found destroyed on the ground, July 14, 2021 (photo credit: HASKUPIM)
The memorial for the victims of the Mount Meron tragedy was found destroyed on the ground, July 14, 2021
(photo credit: HASKUPIM)

The first foreign lawsuits seeking damages for the loss of relatives in the Mount Meron tragedy were filed on Thursday, on behalf of the family of some of the youngest victims of the 2021 deadly crowd crush, the families' lawyer told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The New Jersey families of Elazar Yitzahk Koltai, 13, and Donny Morris, 19, are seeking NIS 3.5 million each in damages from the authorities that had overseen the holy site at the time of the Lag BaOmer holiday accident, which saw 45 killed and almost 150 injured.

"Azi was a matana [present] from Hashem," said the Koltai's parents, Robert and Sue. "He was of a pure heart filled with love of Torah and family. He is missed by us all every day.  Our goal by this claim is to ensure that such a collective tragedy to all of Klal Yisroel does not happen by the negligent acts of the authorities."

Morris's parents, Aryeh and Mirlana said that "In the two years since Donny was taken from us not a moment goes by where we don’t think about him and miss him. His shining example of how to make every moment matter continues to impact people across the globe".

Attorney Sharon Yermiyahu, Gideon Fisher & Co. (credit: Gideon Fisher & Co. Public relations) Attorney Sharon Yermiyahu, Gideon Fisher & Co. (credit: Gideon Fisher & Co. Public relations)

Why are the families suing?

The families alleged that several authorities and organizations responsible for the site had engaged in negligence despite several warnings about the safety and infrastructure issues.

Attorney Daphna Fisher, Gideon Fisher & Co. (credit: MENACHEM OZ) Attorney Daphna Fisher, Gideon Fisher & Co. (credit: MENACHEM OZ)

The State of Israel is the first respondent to the suit, through bodies such as the Israel Police, Interior Ministry, the Tourism Ministry and other authorities that were supposed to be responsible for security and safety at tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a site of pilgrimage on Mount Meron. The Marom HaGalil regional council and three religious councils were also sued for their role in organizing the event.

The National Center for the Development of Holy Sites in Israel was sued as a place that was supposed to have conducted maintenance at the site. Inquiries have found the infrastructure at the site unsuitable for the thousands of people who often visited during holidays. The fire departments for the east Golan and lower Galilee were consequently also included in the suit, since they had given safety permits for site. The engineering and safety company BCS was included for safety and planning at the site.

"Two years after the terrible disaster that shook the entire country, a tragedy in which the Koltai and Morris families lost what was dearest to them, we submitted the legal proceedings with the state authorities, which will bring the families a little relief," said Gideon Fisher & Co. attorneys Daphna Fisher and Sharon Yermiyahu. "There is no denying that those entrusted with the order and security of the worshipers failed in their responsibility."

The attorneys told The Post that other families from abroad should also consider pursuing damages for the loss of their loved ones.



Tags death lawsuit Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by