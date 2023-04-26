The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former IDF Chief of Staff: 'It's harder than Yom Kippur War - they are rising up from within'

Former IDF Chief of Staff discussed his feelings about Memorial Day and those he's lost during his military service.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 04:02
FORMER IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz addresses a rally outside the Knesset against the proposed judicial overhaul, last month. He describes the protests as a ‘war of liberation for the State of Israel.’ (photo credit: YOEL YAARI)
FORMER IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz addresses a rally outside the Knesset against the proposed judicial overhaul, last month. He describes the protests as a ‘war of liberation for the State of Israel.’
(photo credit: YOEL YAARI)

Former IDF Chief of Staff and Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Dan Halutz, spoke on Tuesday on Anat Davidov and Gideon Okko's program on 103FM and discussed his feelings about Memorial Day, as well as those he's lost during his long military service.

"I don't need this day to remember," Halutz, said at the beginning of his remarks. "My first and painful memory is that I lost my squadron commander in the War of Attrition. We went to attack Egyptian missile submarines, the late Shmuel Hetz was our leader, he was hit by a missile and was killed."

Remembering Yom Kippur War

Halutz spoke about the day the Yom Kippur War began: "The war perceives me as a young reserve pilot. I am called to the squadron by courier since I didn't have a phone at home and the rest is history.

"I returned home with a lot of doubts and pain, and with dead soldiers, or prisoners of war from my squadron. In the midst of war, there is no time to mourn. Today, I feel that it is harder than in the Yom Kippur War - they are rising up against us from within." 

yom kippur war soldiers 370 (credit: IDF Archives)yom kippur war soldiers 370 (credit: IDF Archives)

Later, Halutz addressed the storm over the arrival of coalition members at the military cemeteries at Memorial Day ceremonies, saying: "I don't think Ben-Gvir deserves to be a minister. It's sticking a finger in the eyes of some bereaved families when sending politicians who have never worn a uniform, who have not done their military or security service. It's a spit in the face of bereaved families."



Tags Israel IDF yom kippur war War of Attrition memorial day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by