Former IDF Chief of Staff and Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Dan Halutz, spoke on Tuesday on Anat Davidov and Gideon Okko's program on 103FM and discussed his feelings about Memorial Day, as well as those he's lost during his long military service.

"I don't need this day to remember," Halutz, said at the beginning of his remarks. "My first and painful memory is that I lost my squadron commander in the War of Attrition. We went to attack Egyptian missile submarines, the late Shmuel Hetz was our leader, he was hit by a missile and was killed."

Remembering Yom Kippur War

Halutz spoke about the day the Yom Kippur War began: "The war perceives me as a young reserve pilot. I am called to the squadron by courier since I didn't have a phone at home and the rest is history.

"I returned home with a lot of doubts and pain, and with dead soldiers, or prisoners of war from my squadron. In the midst of war, there is no time to mourn. Today, I feel that it is harder than in the Yom Kippur War - they are rising up against us from within."

yom kippur war soldiers 370 (credit: IDF Archives)

Later, Halutz addressed the storm over the arrival of coalition members at the military cemeteries at Memorial Day ceremonies, saying: "I don't think Ben-Gvir deserves to be a minister. It's sticking a finger in the eyes of some bereaved families when sending politicians who have never worn a uniform, who have not done their military or security service. It's a spit in the face of bereaved families."