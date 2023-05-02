The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Stranger Things’ star Brett Gelman proposes to girlfriend Ari Dayan in Jerusalem

Gelman, 46, is best known for his role as Murray Bauman on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” while Dayan is a singer and performance artist from California.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: MAY 2, 2023 05:38
CELEBRATIONS TAKE place at the Western Wall marking Jerusalem Day, last May. Israel scored high because our dedication to Zionism or religious beliefs makes life here meaningful and satisfying. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
CELEBRATIONS TAKE place at the Western Wall marking Jerusalem Day, last May. Israel scored high because our dedication to Zionism or religious beliefs makes life here meaningful and satisfying.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The Western Wall and Jerusalem skyline provided the backdrop for actor Brett Gelman’s proposal to his now-fiancée musician Ari Dayan.

The couple, together since 2019, announced their engagement Friday on Instagram.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Brett Gelman (@brettgelman)

“SHE SAID YES!!!” Gelman shared. “Can’t wait for Mr. Gelman to become Mr. Dayan,” Dayan wrote.

Gelman, 46, is best known for his roles as the conspiracy theorist and private investigator Murray Bauman on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and as the insufferable Martin on the BBC comedy “Fleabag.” He grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, a heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago.

Dayan, meanwhile, is a singer and performance artist from California. She has posted videos previously from Tel Aviv and has also shared about her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor whom she said inspired her song “Sara.”

Stranger Things (credit: NETFLIX) Stranger Things (credit: NETFLIX)

The pair have collaborated in the past, including for the music video for Dayan’s 2022 song “Love” and in a Hanukkah singalong (with Dayan singing in Israeli-accented Hebrew) taped in their Los Angeles home and posted to Instagram.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Brett Gelman (@brettgelman)

In a joint interview with Ladygunn in 2022, Gelman called the “Love” video a “total equal collaboration.”

“Ari is a comic genius and her previous videos hadn’t showcased that side of her,” Gelman said. “Plus, the song itself has a celebratory tone to it.”

“We found our mutual voice pretty quickly,” Dayan said. “It has a lot of both of us in it both conceptually and tonally. I find a lot of joy at laughing at myself and I think Brett does too. This is a love letter to that part of ourselves.”

No nerdy Jewish men

In an interview with W Magazine last year, Gelman said his Jewish background is the motivation behind his approach to the world both in terms of humor and empathy. Coining the term “Jaddy” to refer to a “sexy, Jewish, masculine man,” he said his style role models are actors like Elliott Gould and Richard Dreyfuss who dispel the stereotype of nerdy Jewish men.

Gelman will appear alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV series “Lady in the Lake,” focused on the disappearances and deaths of a Jewish girl and a Black woman who were treated with unequal media attention in the 1960s.

Gelman was previously married, from 2015 to 2018, to the Jewish performance artist Janicza Bravo with whom he collaborated on a film called “Lemon” about a washed-up Jewish actor.



Tags Jerusalem Western Wall television singer actor netflix
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by