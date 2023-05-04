The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredim declare boycott of Angel bakery after Bar-Lev protests in Bnei Brak

Haredi MKs questioned the legitimacy of the bakery's kashrut as it is chaired by Bar Lev, and claimed that the former minister "has no respect for the Torah."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 4, 2023 17:18
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev at the Knesset, May 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev at the Knesset, May 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Haredi politicians called for a boycott of the Angel Bakery chain after its chairman, former public security minister Omer Bar Lev, took part in a protest outside the home of Ashkenazi Haredi leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein in Bnei Brak on Thursday.

Bar Lev posted a photo of himself with the "Brothers in Arms" protest group on Twitter, writing "Beyond and in addition to the importance of military service to everyone, the law of "no equality in the burden" (a reference to the Draft Law) that the coalition intends to enact is the bribe of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Finance Minister Yariv] Levin to the Haredi parties so that they will vote in favor of the coup d'état."

Haredi MKs say Bar Lev 'disgraced' Torah

The photo sparked outrage among Haredi politicians, with United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni tweeting "Omer Bar Lev and Angel have no respect for the Torah!"

"You should seriously consider whether you can trust their kashrut. Bar Lev does not understand what the Torah is and what is great in the Torah and everyone has to calculate whether it is possible to buy food products from them. I despise him!" wrote Gafni.

RABBI GERSHON EDELSTEIN will assume Rabbi Kanievsky’s spiritual role. (credit: SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90) RABBI GERSHON EDELSTEIN will assume Rabbi Kanievsky’s spiritual role. (credit: SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90)

Angel Bakery is certified kosher by the Haredi Badatz Eidah HaChareidit kosher certification organization.

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas) attacked Bar Lev as well, saying "Freedom of expression is not the freedom of humiliation, Omer Bar Lev and the group of privileged people who demonstrated outside the house of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, disgraced the honor of the Torah and there is no forgiveness for that."

"It saddens me to see that Omer Bar Lev, who contributed a lot to Israel's security, is shaming his past and uses the IDF as a tool to attack and vilify the people," added Ben-Tzur. "The great contribution of Haredi society to the State of Israel is enormous and no protest will undermine the work of our hundreds of charitable organizations that work for all the citizens of Israel without distinction."



Tags Haredi protests united torah judaism haredi draft Omer Bar Lev draft bnei brak bakery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
4

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by