The "National Equality Day" protests which are set to take place across Israel were launched on Thursday morning as demonstrators threw cereal into the fountain in Tel Aviv's Habima Square in protest against the cost of living in Israel.

The water was dyed white to look like milk, and accompanied by signs saying, "here [we] cry over spilled milk" and "what about life itself?"

Dozens of demonstrations are expected in towns and cities and on roads and bridges across the country, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. Demonstrators will likely try to block roads and highways in multiple locations, including Highway 6, Highway 4 and the Ayalon highway.

The organizers of the protests announced the "day of disruption" during the weekly anti-judicial reform protests in Tel Aviv this past Saturday night, stating "the days in which one side serves the country and also funds the yeshivas - while they try and establish a halachic dictatorship here - are over."

Road blockings, disruptions expected across Israel

The protest organizers added on Wednesday that they will begin to block roads and create disruptions in central locations throughout the country starting at 8 a.m.

Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform legislation for the 17th week, April 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Student protest groups will hold marches and demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Sderot, Givat Shmuel, the Metzudot junction, Beersheba, Rehovot and Holon.

Demonstrations will also be carried out in front of branches of the Rabbinate in multiple cities. Many of the planned protests center around demands for Haredim to be required to draft to the IDF, as well as complaints about the security situation and the cost of living crisis.

The protests come as haredi members of the coalition threaten to topple the government if a Draft Law which would provide widescale exemptions to many Haredim from having to draft to the IDF.