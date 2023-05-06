The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tel Aviv teacher says she was run over by student's mother after school hours

Following the serious incident, the Education Ministry announced that classes at the school where the teacher works will begin this coming Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 6, 2023 00:21
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A teacher at the Arazim school in Tel Aviv complained to the police last night, claiming that the mother of a student whom she was educating deliberately hurt her after school hours.

The complaint indicates that the alleged assault was carried out due to the mother's dissatisfaction with the teacher's treatment of her daughter.

The complaint also states that the mother waited for the teacher while leaving school, and while she was riding her bicycle on her way home, the mother followed her. At one point, she got out of the vehicle, and firmly approached the teacher while bringing her head closer to her.

She shouted a few words at her regarding her displeasure, but the assault did not end there. After the teacher continued riding to her house, the mother ran into her with her car. As a result, the teacher fell on the road and was slightly injured, according to the complaint.

Police investigation

The police have opened an investigation into the incident, and the mother will also be investigated. Following the serious incident, the Education Ministry announced that classes at the school where the teacher works will begin this coming Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

CLASSROOM SHORTAGE: Ongoing problem. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90) CLASSROOM SHORTAGE: Ongoing problem. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

"We take very seriously any type of violence against educators and will use all the means at our disposal to eradicate the phenomenon. It cannot be that parents behave with such brutal violence," said Michael Pinto, chairman of the Professional Union division of the Teachers' Union.



