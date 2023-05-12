Gaza border families invited to the Negev to relieve stress

55 families from the Gaza border region staying in the Arava area of the Negev were invited to a community stress relief event held at Sde Hatzava High School.

The event took place on Thursday in the high school's parking lot, the event occured in cooperation with the Society for the Protection of Nature, The Dead Sea and Araba Science Center and Sde Hatzava school instructors.

The event marks six years since the death of Professor Amotz Zahavi one of the founders of the Society for the Protection of Nature.

Some of the activities included educational talks about the local animals, planting acacia trees, making campfires, and making pita bread with labneh and chocolate.

People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza into Southern Israel, hit and damaged a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. May 11, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Additionally, the Gaza border residents who needed quiet workspaces were offered a shared, new, and improved work area free of charge, in "Klika Arava" in the Sapir Industrial Park. They will be working at computer workstations with a 150-megabyte fiber optic connection.

Meir Tzur, head of the Central Arava Regional Council, said that he hopes that they feel safe and calm away from the hustle and bustle, and wishes that we will all know quieter days soon.

Civilian resources: Clalit's resilience center

Clalit Health Services has several resilience centers available to the public which can be contacted through Mental First Aid (ERAN) and the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center (NATAL). These organizations help the public deal with mental health difficulties arising from the current situation.

Clalit's resilience center is available through Clalit's app or on its website.