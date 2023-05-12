The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gaza border families invited to the Negev to relieve stress

Meir Tzur, head of the Central Arava Regional Council, said that he hopes that they feel safe and calm away from the hustle and bustle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 14:21

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 14:54
Zukim village, a new village based on ecological tourism. (photo credit: US EMBASSY JERUSALEM VIA FLICKR)
Zukim village, a new village based on ecological tourism.
(photo credit: US EMBASSY JERUSALEM VIA FLICKR)

55 families from the Gaza border region staying in the Arava area of the Negev were invited to a community stress relief event held at Sde Hatzava High School.

The event took place on Thursday in the high school's parking lot, the event occured in cooperation with the Society for the Protection of Nature, The Dead Sea and Araba Science Center and Sde Hatzava school instructors.

The event marks six years since the death of Professor Amotz Zahavi one of the founders of the Society for the Protection of Nature.

Some of the activities included educational talks about the local animals, planting acacia trees, making campfires, and making pita bread with labneh and chocolate.

People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza into Southern Israel, hit and damaged a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. May 11, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza into Southern Israel, hit and damaged a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. May 11, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Additionally, the Gaza border residents who needed quiet workspaces were offered a shared, new, and improved work area free of charge, in "Klika Arava" in the Sapir Industrial Park. They will be working at computer workstations with a 150-megabyte fiber optic connection.

Meir Tzur, head of the Central Arava Regional Council, said that he hopes that they feel safe and calm away from the hustle and bustle, and wishes that we will all know quieter days soon.

Civilian resources: Clalit's resilience center 

Clalit Health Services has several resilience centers available to the public which can be contacted through Mental First Aid (ERAN) and the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center (NATAL). These organizations help the public deal with mental health difficulties arising from the current situation.

Clalit's resilience center is available through Clalit's app or on its website.



Tags Israel Gaza Negev arava Mental Health Clalit Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rocket sirens heard in West Bank, Gaza border region on Friday

The roof of a house in Nir Am was damaged by rocket fire from Gaza on May 12, 2023. The home was empty and there were no injuries as a result of the hit.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by